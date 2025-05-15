Majestic 12 Theatre in Greenville to close after last movie Sunday
May 18 will mark the final day of business for the long-standing movie theatre on Joe Ramsey Boulevard.
- In Greenville, the Majestic 12 Theatre will be closing for good Sunday night. The movie theatre at 1401 E. Joe Ramsey Blvd. in Greenville has served the communities of the area for 28 years. The theater announced on its Facebook page today that the final movie will begin at 7:55 p.m. Sunday (May 18).
The closure could leave Greenville without a multi-screen movie theatre for about a year and a half. Cinemark has plans to build an 8-screen theatre as part of a large entertainment center on Interstate 30. The 10-acre complex is to be called Gamescape. The Greenville Herald Banner reports the project is also to include a bowling alley, a video arcade, a restaurant, and other attractions. Gamescape is to be located near the Greenville Texas Roadhouse restaurant.
The Gamescape complex itself part of a larger project, called the Greenville Retail Center. It’s planned to include luxury apartments as well as retail and other businesses. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026.
- In Austin, midnight tonight marks the deadline for the Texas House of Representatives to vote for House bills on their second reading. Part of the reason the House got off to a slow start was because House Speaker Dustin Burrows was not elected as speaker until mid-January. Burrows then took several weeks to organize the various House committees. Tomorrow (May 16) is the deadline for the House to hold final votes on House bills this session.