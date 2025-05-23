Northeast Texas Memorial Day observances could be affected by stormy weather

Memorial Day activities this year could be affected by stormy weather. Current forecasts for Monday give an 80 percent probability of showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the upper 70s.

In Bonham, the annual Memorial Day Walk of Honor is scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m. at the Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center, located at 1201 East 9th Street in Bonham.

In Paris, the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial Museum plans to host a Memorial Day program at the Love Civic Center. The program features a speech by Retired Marine Corps Col. Tom Connally, followed by a wreath laying ceremony at the Veterans Memorial. Start time is set for 10 a.m. at the Love Civic Center, located at 2025 South Collegiate Drive in Paris.

In Sulphur Springs, the Hopkins County Marine Corps League plans to hold a Memorial Day service 11 a.m. at Celebration Square, near the courthouse in downtown Sulphur Springs.

And in Greenville, the Greenville Flags Project plans to host its annual Memorial Day of Remembrance Ceremony. Observances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday evening at the Audie Murphy Memorial Bridge, on Johnson Street in downtown Greenville. Congressman Keith Self, who represents Texas’ 3rd Congressional District, is scheduled to appear. The program also includes a reading of the 267 names of Hunt County locals who lost their lives in combat during the period of World War I through the Vietnam War. The Memorial Day of Remembrance Ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m.

