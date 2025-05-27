Paris District Road Report for week of May 26, 2025

Paris -- Here's a look at work planned in Fannin and Grayson counties for the week starting May 26, 2025. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Safety Message: Flash Floods

Flash flooding is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in Texas. If you encounter a flooded road, "Turn Around, Don't Drown."

Never walk, swim, or drive through still or moving flood waters. The water may be hiding dangers such as debris, tree branches, power lines, or damage to the road. As little as six inches of fast-moving water can cause motorists to lose control of their vehicle, even a pickup truck or SUV.

Stay informed about weather conditions when you are driving.

Be especially careful driving at night when it can be harder to see flood dangers.

If your vehicle stalls in deep water, leave it and move to higher ground if you can do so safely.

Here's the law:

Never drive around barriers blocking low water crossings or flooded roadways. Penalties include a fine of up to $2,000 and/or up to 180 days in jail.

Tampering with roadway warning signs or barriers is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000, up to two years in jail, or both.

Sherman Area (Fannin, Grayson Counties)

Contacts: Sherman Area Office (903) 892-6529; Grayson Co. Maintenance (903) 893-8831; Fannin Co. Maintenance (903) 583-7566.

Grayson County:

US 75, from the Collin County Line to FM 902. This project will widen the US 75 mainlanes from the Collin County Line to FM 902 to six lanes. The project will also reconstruct the bridge at County Line Road and construct new u-turn bridges in Van Alstyne near Simmons Loop and in Howe south of Hall Cemetery Road. This project will convert the frontage roads from two-way operation to one-way operation. Two lanes on the US 75 main lanes will remain open in each direction during the daytime hours with occasional lane closures during the nighttime period. Watch for lane closures on the frontage roads during construction. A reduced speed limit of 65 mph on the US 75 mainlanes has been set for this construction project.

There will be nighttime lane closures on northbound and southbound US 75 between FM 121 and Farmington Road the week of May 19th in order for the contractor to place concrete traffic barrier. The lane closures will begin each weeknight at 8:00 pm and all lanes will be reopened to traffic by 5:00 am the following morning.

There will be daytime lane closures along the northbound and southbound US 75 frontage roads between County Line Road and Farmington Road the week of May 19th in order for the contractor to perform base repairs on the roadway. All traffic will be reduced to one lane and flaggers will be present to control traffic. Motorists should expect delays while this work is underway.

US 75, from SH 91 (Texoma Parkway) to US 82. This project will rebuild the US 75 mainlanes from SH 91 to US 82 as well as reconstruct the entrance and exit ramps on US 75. The project will also reconstruct bridges at Taylor Street, Lamberth Street and the US 75 main lanes over US 82 and reconstruct the frontage road intersection at SH 91. A reduced speed limit of 60 mph on the US 75 mainlanes has been set for this construction project. Two lanes on the US 75 main lanes will remain open in each direction during the daytime hours with occasional further lane closures during the nighttime period. Watch for lane closures on the frontage roads during construction.

The US 75 frontage road u-turns at the US 82 frontage road intersection are closed to traffic to allow crews to begin work on a portion of the new US 75 mainlane bridge over US 82. During this closure, traffic is asked to go through the US 75 and US 82 frontage road intersection by making a series of left turns.

The northbound US 75 frontage road exit to SH 91 is closed to allow for construction of the pavement of the new US 75 frontage road intersection with SH 91. During this closure, traffic is asked to stay on the northbound frontage road to Taylor Street and take Taylor Street back to SH 91.

Eastbound and westbound US 82 will have a left lane closure to allow for construction of drilled shafts and columns for the new US 75 bridge over US 82. Traffic should expect delays as US 82 will be reduced to one lane.

The northbound and southbound frontage road from Taylor Street to SH 91 (Texoma Parkway) will be reduced to one lane to allow for construction of the new intersection. An all-way stop will be in place at the southbound US 75 frontage road intersection with SH 91 (Texoma Parkway) to control traffic. Westbound SH 91 traffic is reduced to one lane and will be required to stop at the southbound US 75 intersection.

US 75, from US 82 to North Loy Lake Road. This project will rebuild and widen the US 75 mainlanes from four lanes to six lanes as well as reconstruct the entrance and exit ramps on US 75. The project will also reconstruct bridges at FM 691, Iron Ore Creek and Spur 503, and add U-turn bridges at Loy Lake Road in Sherman and Spur 503 in Denison. A reduced speed limit of 65 mph on the US 75 mainlanes has been set for this construction project. Watch for shoulder closures and lane shifts on the mainlanes of US 75 as well as frontage road lane closures within the project. Watch for nighttime lane closures on the northbound and southbound US 75 mainlanes, as crews work to construct the new pavement section.

Westbound Spur 503 is closed to traffic near US 75 as the overpass to southbound US 75 has been removed to allow for construction of the new overpass. During this closure traffic on westbound Spur 503 will be required to detour onto the frontage road at the temporary exit ramp west of Theresa Drive and continue along the frontage road to the Loy Lake Road intersection where traffic can make the U-turn to continue south on the US 75 frontage road to the entrance ramp before the FM 691 intersection.

The U-turn lanes for the US 75 frontage roads at FM 691 are closed to traffic to allow crews to work on constructing the middle portion of the new US 75 bridge over FM 691. During this closure traffic wishing to make a U-turn at the intersection is asked to turn left onto FM 691 and make another left at the next signal light.

The exit ramp from northbound US 75 to North Loy Lake Road in Denison is closed permanently. Travelers who wish to access North Loy Lake Road from northbound US 75 will detour up to Crawford Street, make a U-turn at the Crawford Street intersection, and head south on the frontage road to reach North Loy Lake Road.

The westbound Spur 503 ramp to northbound US 75 is closed to traffic. A temporary detour is in place to divert this traffic onto the frontage road. Traffic will exit Spur 503 onto the frontage road using the new detour, continue along the Spur 503 frontage road which runs into the US 75 frontage road to the Loy Lake Road intersection. Traffic can continue along the frontage road through Loy Lake Road and then take the next entrance ramp to northbound US 75.

US 75, from FM 1417 to SH 91 (Texoma Parkway). A reduced speed limit of 60 mph on the US 75 mainlanes has been set on the mainlanes for this construction project. Watch for shoulder closures and occasional lane closures on the northbound and southbound US 75 main lanes between SH 91 and FM 1417 as crews work on completing the remaining work on this project. Watch for occasional lane closures on the frontage roads between FM 1417 and SH 91.

US 75 Overlay, from near FM 84 to the Oklahoma State line. Watch for lane closures on northbound and southbound US 75 as crews will be working each night from Sunday night through Friday morning during the overnight period. Lane closures will be present at night for crews to overlay the roadway with hotmix. Lane closures will begin at 7:30 pm each night and should be reopened to traffic by 6 a.m.

The right lane of northbound US 75 will be closed to traffic between FM 120 and FM 84 beginning on Sunday night, May 18th, beginning at 7:30 pm and continuing through Tuesday morning, May 20th at 6:00 am when it is expected to be reopened to traffic. The northbound exit ramp to FM 84 (Exit 70) will also be closed during this period as crews perform pavement repair work. Traffic wishing to take Exit 70, will be detoured to the Randell Lake exit where traffic can make a u-turn and return to FM 84 along the northbound US 75 frontage road.

US 75 full depth concrete repair, from the Collin County line to the Oklahoma State line. Watch for lane closures on northbound and southbound US 75 as crews will be working each night from Sunday night through Friday morning during the overnight period. Lane closures will be present at night for crews to replace failed concrete sections. Lane closures will begin at 7:30 p.m. each night and should be reopened to traffic by 6 a.m. This work will extend from the Collin-Grayson County line to the Oklahoma State line.

SH 289, in Dorchester at the FM 902 intersection. This project will widen SH 289 on each side of the roadway to allow for the addition of a center left-turn lane. This project will also install traffic signals at this intersection. Watch for shoulder closures and occasional daytime lane closures on the northbound and southbound SH 289 main lanes as well as on FM 902. Motorists should expect delays during the daytime work hours as flaggers direct traffic through the work zone.

SH 5, in Van Alstyne from Williams Way to Blassingame Avenue. Watch for daytime lane closures on SH 5 as crews work to install a shared use bicycle and pedestrian trail. The trail will follow along SH 5 from the existing trail at Williams Way to Blassingame Avenue, then along Tolson Avenue, then along Main Street where it will connect with Van Alstyne Parkway. Motorists should expect delays during the daytime work hours as flaggers direct traffic through the work zone.

FM 121, from Main Street in Van Alstyne to SH 160. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway to an overall width of 26 feet. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

US 82, from the SH 91 to the Fannin County. Watch for daytime lane closures on the US 82 eastbound and westbound main lanes as crews work to perform pavement repairs and then a pavement overlay on the surface. Motorists should expect delays during the daytime work hours.

US 75 debris pickup, from Collin County line to Oklahoma State line. Watch for mobile lane closures as workers pick up debris from the roadway every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday during the nighttime.

FM 1417 east side of Sherman, from SH 56 to US 82. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews perform a level up on the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

FM 3356, from FM 121 to the Collin County Line. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews perform a level up on the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

Fannin County:

Bonham State Park, Park Road 24. Park Road 24 in the Bonham State Park will have daytime lane closures while crews rehabilitate the main road, camping spots and parking lots within the park. Detour routes will be present during construction to allow for the flow of traffic.

FM 896 at Valley Creek. Watch for occasional daytime lane closures as crews perform bridge repairs. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

FM 68, at the North Sulphur River bridge. FM 68 at the North Sulphur River bridge is closed to through traffic as crews work on and replacing the bridge structure and roadway approaches. During the closure, traffic is asked to use SH 34, SH 11, and SH 78 as the detour route.

FM 2645, from FM 898 to FM 1753. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway to an overall width of 26 feet. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

FM 274, from SH 78 to FM 1753. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway to an overall width of 26 feet. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

Beginning on May 19th, FM 274 will be closed to thru traffic at the Sandy Creek Bridge in order for the contractor to replace the bridge and approaches. During the closure, traffic is asked to use SH 78 and FM 1753 to detour around the closure.

SH 121 overpass at US 69. The SH 121 overpass at US 69 is closed to thru traffic while crews perform bridge repairs. All traffic will be required to take the exit for US 69 and then will be able to take the next entrance ramp back onto SH 121. A temporary signal is in place to control traffic on SH 121 and US 69 during this closure. Motorists should expect delays as signals control traffic through the construction zone.

CR 1202 at Tributary of Brushy Creek. CR 1202 at Tributary of Brushy Creek has an onsite detour in place to allow for replacement of the bridge. Traffic is asked to approach the detour shift slowly and drive an appropriate speed through the work zone while crews replace the bridge structure.

CR 2865 at Sanders Creek Tributary. CR 2865 at Sanders Creek Tributary will be closed to traffic on Monday, April 21 to allow for replacement of the bridge. Traffic will be required to detour onto CR 2815, CR 2840 and CR 2825 while the bridge structure is being replaced.

FM 68, from SH 78 to FM 271. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway to an overall width of 28 feet. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

SH 78, from US 82 to the Oklahoma State line. Watch for daytime shoulder closures and occasional daytime lane closures as workers install sloped-end treatments on drainage structures and replace bridge rail and guardrail.

FM 64, from SH 34 to the Delta County Line. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews perform a level up on the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

FM 273, from FM 1396 to FM 2554. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews perform a level up on the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

SH 121, from SH 56 to SH 11. Watch for mobile lane closures as maintenance crews perform a sweeping operation to remove loose material from the roadway. Motorists should expect delays from the mobile operation in the work zone.

Sulphur Springs Area (Hopkins, Franklin Counties):

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

Hopkins County: SH 19, from I-30 to Rains County Line. Crews will be rehabbing the existing road. Watch for lane shifts within the work area. Expect slower moving traffic.

Paris Area (Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties)

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

Lamar County:

Loop 286, from FM 1497 around the north loop to FM 1507. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures and traffic merges while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures and perform bridge maintenance.

FM 1497, from FM 1184 to FM 3426. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures

US 82 / Lamar Avenue, from 42nd street in Paris to Division street in Blossom. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews perform pavement repairs and resurfacing.

BU 271 B, from 18th Street SE to 34th Street SE . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install sidewalk on the north and south sides of the roadway.

US 271, at the intersection of FM 2648 and at the intersection of FM 3298. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures as crews install roadway illumination within the right of way.

SH 19/24, Lamar & Delta Counties: from LP 286 intersection to SH 19 . Watch for temporary lane closures and lane shifts while crews resurface the roadway, perform bridge rail upgrades, and bridge maintenance.

US 271, Lamar & Red River Counties: from FM 196 North to SH 37. Watch for temporary shoulder closures and trucks entering and exiting the highway as crews remove tree and brush from within right of way.

US 82, Lamar & Red River Counties: from State Loop 286 in Paris to Bowie County Line in Red River County. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures.

Delta County:

SH 24, at Doctor’s Creek. Watch for temporary shoulder closures and trucks entering and exiting the highway as crews perform bridge maintenance on the northbound structure.

SH 154, from SH 19 to BU 24. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures.

Red River County:

FM 2120, from FM 2573 to SH 37. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 1487, from FM 910 to FM 412. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

Northeast Texas Trail, Clarksville, Texas. Watch for trucks and equipment entering and exiting streets and highways while crews construct the off-system trail.

Northeast Texas Trail, from BU 82J to Annona East City Limits. Watch for trucks and equipment entering and exiting streets and highways while crews construct the off-system trail.

BU 82 J at East Langford Creek. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews perform bridge maintenance operations.

BU 82 J, from FM 2825 to High Street (Clarksville). Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install sidewalk on the south sides of the roadway.

Greenville Area (Hunt, Rains Counties)

Contacts: Greenville Area Office (903) 455-2363; Hunt Co. Maintenance (903) 455-2303; Rains Co. Maintenance (903) 473-2682.

Hunt County:

SH 11, from FM 2655 to SH 24: This project will add shoulders and replace drainage structures. The contractor has set barricades and is currently widening shoulders and performing ditch work. Contractor is performing excavation and embankment work, and processing material at various locations. Concrete footings pour and culverts prep are ongoing. Contractor will continue performing structure work along with seeding operations. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

FM 1563, from SH 50 to SH 2655: This is a 2.7-mile rehabilitation project that will widen the existing roadway. The contractor has set work zone signs and barricades. Contractor completed cement treatment on last section of project. Ride testing and cover prime scheduled for next week. New guardrail placement is completed and work on mow strip is ongoing. Backfill, slope around bridge, and riprap are completed. Driveways, signage and mailboxes will be ongoing next week. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

FM 2642, from FM 35 to SH 66: The contractor has set work zone signs and barricades. The contractor is grading riprap, forming inlets and addressing potholes The contractor will begin prep work for PH2 traffic switch and extending drainage culverts near RC High School. Coordination with DGNO on North FM 2642 will begin next week with traffic arm modifications. Please slow down and be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

FM 512, from SH 34 to FM 118: The contractor has placed barricades and work zone traffic signs. The contractor has begun repair work on base and subgrade failures. The contractor has completed temporary seeding and subgrade widening. Construction on culverts and grading of ditches, seeding and driveways is ongoing. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

SH 276, from FM 751 to CR 3609: The 2.6-mile rehabilitation project will add a center turn lane. The contractor has placed barricades and work zone traffic signs. Contractor is currently prepping right-of-way and installing erosion control within the project limits. Contractor is removing existing 18” pipe and replacing with 24” pipe on the southbound. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

I-30 Interchange Improvements, from Monte Stratton to FM 1903: The contractor has set barricades and advance warning signs. The contractor has been working on placing embankment and wire walls at FM 1903. Embankment work and grading at FM 1570 are ongoing. Contractor will begin Hot Mix Asphalt paving on main lanes at FM 1570. Contractor will continue excavating and performing embankment at M.S.P U-turn during nights. Concrete paving will be taking place on I-30 EB frontage road. Installation of drainage lines are ongoing. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area

I-30 Improvements, from CR2511 to FM 36: Contractor will be working on temp wall. Detour paving will be happening on eastbound main lane near 2511 area. Detour paving will be performed at 2511 area on WBFR. At FM 36 contractor will be performing for grading on detour paving along EBFR and EBML, as well as WBFR and WBML. Utility relocations are ongoing.

District Wide Lighting / Safety Improvement:

Boring and trenching for conduit has started on I-30 at FM 513. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

Hunt and Rains Counties:

Hunt County and Rains maintenance crews will be performing pothole and sign repair work, and mailboxes throughout Hunt and Rains County.

Hunt County maintenance section will be overlaying pavement on SH 34 from SH 11 to Main Street. They will be performing rebase work on FM 2655 from FM 512 to SH 11. Vegetative edge spraying will be ongoing throughout the county. Debris pickup will be performed on IH30 on Monday, Wednesday, and Sunday. Ditch cleaning will be taking place throughout the county.

Rains crew will be performing work on FM 1565 from I-30 to Kaufman County line. Litter pickup will be performed at various locations for picnic areas and boat ramps. Vegetative spot spraying will be ongoing throughout the county. Right of Way mowing and tree trimming will be ongoing in various locations. Testing will be formed on SH 34, and there will be lane closures. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

