Former Rockwall-Heath High School teachers facing lawsuit

Three former Rockwall-Heath High School teachers are facing a lawsuit over a punishment workout that hospitalized a cheerleader. KERA's Toluwani Osibamowo reports the student allegedly suffered the same muscle condition that hospitalized several football players at the school two years ago.

According to the lawsuit, the teachers made cheerleaders do fifty burpees with push-ups because they were unhappy with the students' performance. The student at the center of the lawsuit allegedly had a doctor's note for strep, but teachers pushed her to work out anyway. A week later, she was hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis, a muscle condition that can damage the kidneys. The teachers involved resigned after a district investigation found they broke district rules, the lawsuit says. This comes after dozens of football players suffered from the muscle condition in 2023 -- also after a workout assigned as punishment. The high school's head football coach stepped down and was also sued. For KERA News, I'm Toluwani Osibamowo.

A proposed amendment to the Texas constitution related to the state’s bail system failed to gain the votes it needed in the Texas House Tuesday to land on the November ballot. Some lawmakers in the Texas legislature wanted to automatically deny bail to anyone accused of certain felonies IF they’d previously been convicted of a felony. Or, if they were out on bond at the time of the alleged offense. But that measure failed after several lawmakers vocally opposed it, with some even saying they believed it’d be unconstitutional.