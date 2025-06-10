Recovery, cleanup efforts continue in Fannin County following storms

Cleanup efforts continue in Fannin County, where Sunday night’s severe thunderstorms caused major wind damage and also left thousands of homes and businesses without electrical service. Crews spent yesterday repairing downed power lines and removing tree branches and other debris from area roadways. This morning, more than 2,000 electricity customers remain without service, according to poweroutage.us.

In Bonham, a cooling center is open at the Roy Floyd Community Center at 1100 W. 5th Street. The building will be open until 6 p.m. for anyone needing to take a break from today’s heat.

Anyone wishing to help with relief efforts can register with the Fannin County Emergency Coordinator today at the Downtown Fire Station located at 220 E. 5th Street in Bonham.

Anyone whose property suffered structural damage during the storms is asked to contact the Fannin County Office of Emergency Management.

Bonham residents can drop off vegetation debris at 2040 FM 87 tomorrow (Wednesday) between 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The drop-off site does not allow metal or trash and you will need an ID with a local address.

Also, local officials are warning residents about scammers posing as roofers, tree trimmers, or insurance adjusters. Any registered contractor should be able to show an official City of Bonham solicitor's badge or valid permit.

And, the Brookshire’s at 2228 Island Bayou Road in Bonham will be offering a free meal today at noon.