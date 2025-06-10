© 2025 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
88.9 KETR's 50-Year Milestone is here! Support local journalism, public media, and the free press with your contribution today.

Recovery, cleanup efforts continue in Fannin County following storms

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published June 10, 2025 at 8:44 AM CDT

In Bonham, a cooling center is open today at the Roy Floyd Community Center, located at 1100 W. 5th Street.

Cleanup efforts continue in Fannin County, where Sunday night’s severe thunderstorms caused major wind damage and also left thousands of homes and businesses without electrical service. Crews spent yesterday repairing downed power lines and removing tree branches and other debris from area roadways. This morning, more than 2,000 electricity customers remain without service, according to poweroutage.us.

In Bonham, a cooling center is open at the Roy Floyd Community Center at 1100 W. 5th Street. The building will be open until 6 p.m. for anyone needing to take a break from today’s heat.

Anyone wishing to help with relief efforts can register with the Fannin County Emergency Coordinator today at the Downtown Fire Station located at 220 E. 5th Street in Bonham.

Anyone whose property suffered structural damage during the storms is asked to contact the Fannin County Office of Emergency Management.

Bonham residents can drop off vegetation debris at 2040 FM 87 tomorrow (Wednesday) between 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The drop-off site does not allow metal or trash and you will need an ID with a local address.

Also, local officials are warning residents about scammers posing as roofers, tree trimmers, or insurance adjusters. Any registered contractor should be able to show an official City of Bonham solicitor's badge or valid permit.

And, the Brookshire’s at 2228 Island Bayou Road in Bonham will be offering a free meal today at noon.
News
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
See stories by Mark Haslett