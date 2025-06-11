EF-1 tornadoes confirmed near Bonham, Ravenna during June 8 severe storms

National Weather Service survey teams have confirmed there were two EF-1 tornadoes in Fannin County during Sunday night’s severe storms. Both tornadoes were created by the same storm cell as it made its way across the county shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday night (June 8). A twister first touched down about 4 miles west of Ravenna, and then traveled southeast for about three miles, causing significant structural damage to several buildings, including a mobile home that was destroyed. Wind speeds were estimated at 105 MPH as the tornado, about 300 yards wide, crossed County Road 1305. The tornado lost contact with the ground about four miles north of Ector.

Minutes later, another tornado touched down about two miles south of Ravenna. That twister also tracked to the southeast, destroying trees and damaging buildings along its way into the Bonham city limits. In Bonham, wind speeds were estimated at 100 MPH as the tornado damaged three homes on Agnew Street. The tornado also caused major damage to two churches -- one on Franklin Avenue and one on Oriental Street. Inflow winds nearby damaged the roof of a Braum’s and the roof of Finley Oates Elementary School. The scoreboard at Warriors Stadium was flattened by the storm before the tornado dissipated into a downburst as it crossed Main Street near downtown Bonham. That tornado was on the ground for a total of about 5-1/2 miles.

Full report from NWS:

Ravenna EF1 Tornado

Rating: EF1

Estimated Peak Wind: 105 mph

Path Length /statute/: 3.01 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 300 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Date: 06/08/2025

Start Time: 09:48 PM CDT

Start Location: 6 NNE Savoy / Fannin County / TX

Start Lat/Lon: 33.6792 / -96.3075

End Date: 06/08/2025

End Time: 09:51 PM CDT

End Location: 4 N Ector / Fannin County / TX

End Lat/Lon: 33.6424 / -96.2793

Survey Summary:

An EF-1 tornado touched down 1.5 miles south of the Red River near

the intersection of FM 1753 and County Road 101, or about 3.8

miles west of Ravenna, then moved southeast for 3 miles before

lifting around 3 miles southwest of Ravenna. The tornado initially

caused minor damage to trees and a home along FM 1753. As it moved

southeast across CR 1300, the tornado intensified and caused more

widespread tree damage, heavily damaged a barn, and caused minor

exterior damage to two homes. CR 1300 was blocked for 2 days due

to the downed trees. The tornado reached its peak intensity of

105 mph and max width of 300 yards as it crossed CR 1305,

completely destroying a mobile home, heavily damaging another

mobile home and a large barn, causing minor damage to two other

homes, and snapping and uprooting dozens of trees. A horse trailer

was also lifted and blown across the roadway. The tornado

continued southeast through rural inaccessible forests before

dissipating.

Bonham EF1 Tornado

Rating: EF1

Estimated Peak Wind: 100 mph

Path Length /statute/: 5.59 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 300 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Date: 06/08/2025

Start Time: 09:52 PM CDT

Start Location: 5 NNE Ector / Fannin County / TX

Start Lat/Lon: 33.6462 / -96.2468

End Date: 06/08/2025

End Time: 10:04 PM CDT

End Location: Bonham / Fannin County / TX

End Lat/Lon: 33.5895 / -96.1791

Survey Summary:

The same parent storm that produced the Ravenna tornado also

spawned another EF-1 tornado that touched down along FM 274 around

2 miles south of Ravenna, causing minor damage to a home and

blowing down a few trees. The tornado intensified as it continued

southeast, blowing down numerous trees in rural areas east of FM

274 and north of FM 898. Southwest of the tornado path, RFD or

inflow winds into the tornado blew down many more trees along FM

274 and FM 898 west of CR 1444. As the tornado crossed FM 898 near

CR 1445, a few homes suffered minor exterior damage, some

outbuildings were heavily damaged, and many large trees were

snapped or uprooted. A small silo along CR 1445 was lifted and

blown 350 yards to the southeast before landing. Notable cyclonic

patterns were also apparent in flattened grass in this area. The

tornado weakened as it crossed US 82 and Hwy 121, knocking down

just a few trees, causing very minor damage to a Fix & Feed store,

and blowing a few sheds into a field. As the tornado entered the

city of Bonham, it intensified again and blew down hundreds of

trees along residential streets in the northwest part of the city.

Three homes along Agnew Street suffered heavy wind damage (where

the maximum estimated winds of 100 mph occurred), a church on

Franklin Ave lost its steeple, and another church on Oriental

Street lost an exterior wall. RFD or inflow winds southwest of the

tornado track blew part of the roof off a Braums store on Hwy

121, flattened the scoreboard at the Warriors stadium, and lifted

part of the roof off the western side of Finley Oates elementary

school. The tornado dissipated into a large downburst around Main

Street, with straight-line winds of 60 to 80 mph blowing down

dozens of trees and power lines and causing roof damage to a few

buildings across the rest of Bonham.

