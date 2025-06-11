© 2025 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Sunday night's severe storms included EF-1 tornado in Grayson County

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published June 11, 2025 at 8:45 AM CDT

The twister touched down on the southwest side of Sherman and lifted just north of Howe.

The severe storms that roared across North Texas Sunday night included an EF-1 tornado in Grayson County. The National Weather Service has published results of Monday’s surveys taken around the region. The tornado touched down on the far southwestern side of Sherman, along Rockport Road. The twister then moved southeast across Ford Road. Trees were uprooted and snapped. Surveyors say a trailer was blown onto its side in a parking lot of the nearby Texas Instruments plant before the tornado lifted on the far north side of Howe.

In Fannin County, reports included major wind damage near Ravenna, as well as widespread damage in Bonham, especially along U.S. Highway 82 near the Jones Field airport. In Dodd City, winds as high as 80 MPH caused major structural and tree damage. In eastern Fannin County, grain silos collapsed in Windom and 60 MPH winds were recorded in Honey Grove. The storm caused significant tree damage and structural damage in all counties of the region as it moved across North and Northeast Texas late Sunday night. As of this morning, electricity service has been restored to almost all those who lost power during the storm.
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013.
