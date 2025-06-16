Extensive criminal history is enough to terminate parental rights, Texas Supreme Court rules

The Texas Supreme Court has ruled that a parent’s extensive criminal history could be grounds to terminate their parental rights. A new ruling says a Houston-area father has lost his parental rights due to his criminal activities. KERA's Toluwani Osibamowo reports the ruling could set a precedent for similar Child Protective Services cases in which parents have a criminal history.

Police removed a Brazoria County 5-year-old and his brother from their mom's home in 2021. CPS says the boy was found hungry and wearing the same clothes for days. His dad had been in prison most of the boy's life. His convictions included drug use and family violence -- none of which directly harmed the boy. But the Texas Supreme Court ruled the increasingly serious nature of the offenses and his absence from his son's life put the boy at risk. Last month, justices ruled revoking someone's parental rights requires a high standard of proof. Chief Justice Jimmy Blacklock, who's often reluctant to terminate parental rights, disagreed with Friday's ruling. For KERA News, I'm Toluwani Osibamowo.