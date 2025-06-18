Communities in Greenville, Sulphur Springs to celebrate Juneteenth

Juneteenth, otherwise known as Emancipation Day or Freedom Day, honors the date that enslaved African Americans in Galveston were finally set free: June 19, 1865. Their emancipation happened nearly two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth has been celebrated annually by Texans ever since.

Thursday

Sulphur Springs’ annual Juneteenth pageant will take place on Thursday, June 19th. This year’s theme is “Unmask Your Cultural Beauty”. The pageant will start at 6 p.m. at The Way Bible Church, located at 674 FM 2560 in Sulphur Springs.

Friday

The City of Greenville will host its annual Juneteenth Celebration on Friday.

Festivities will include live music by R&B band Tri-Vinity, face painting, a photo booth, a live DJ, and more. Food trucks and vendors will also be present.

The event is set to run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Graham Park, which is located at 800 Walnut Street in Greenville.