Greenville police release details about Wright Park shooting, arrest

In Greenville, police have released details about a shooting and subsequent arrest last Friday night. Local police responded to a call reporting a large fight followed by gunfire at Wright Park shortly after 7 p.m. Friday. Officers say they arrived to find the scene clear. However, later that night, two men with gunshot wounds arrived at Hunt Regional Medical Center in private vehicles. Officials haven’t released details about the victims, but did say one was transferred to a Level 1 trauma center for treatment.

Police said the suspected shooter, Brian Anthony Kellogg, turned himself in at the Hunt County Detention Center Friday night. Kellogg faces two counts of deadly conduct/discharging a firearm and was released Saturday on a $50,000 bond.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting in Wright Park in Greenville last Friday night is asked to contact Greenville Police Department Detective Henry Potts at (903) 457-1428 or via email at hpotts@ci.greenville.tx.us.