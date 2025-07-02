Northeast Texas to celebrate Independence Day with parades, fireworks displays

Independence Day falls on a Friday this year, and many communities across Northeast Texas are celebrating the holiday with events on Friday.

Wednesday, July 2

In Quinlan, an Independence Day celebration is scheduled for Wednesday. The event will feature live music, food, games, and a fireworks show. Running from 6 p-m until 10 Wednesday at Quinlan Community Park, located at 315 Texas Business Highway 34 in Quinlan.

Thursday, July 3

The City of Paris hosts its annual Fireworks Show on July 3rd. The Paris Municipal Band will perform starting at 7 p.m., with the fireworks display starting at around 9:15. It’s all happening at the Love Civic Center, located at 2025 South Collegiate Drive in Paris.

Friday, July 4

The City of Greenville celebrates Independence Day with its annual Park Street Fourth of July Parade. A marching band, horses, and first responders will be featured in the parade. It’ll start at 10 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Park Street and 4th street in Greenville, proceeding towards Kavanaugh Methodist Church. After the parade, Kavanaugh Methodist Church will hold a patriotic program with refreshments.

The City of Ladonia is celebrating Independence Day with a Firework Extravaganza on Friday. Food trucks and vendors will set up starting at 4 p.m.; the fireworks show will begin at dusk. The Extravaganza will be at Ladonia Town Square, located at 100 West Main Street in downtown Ladonia.

In Farmersville, the annual “Sparks of Freedom” fireworks show kicks off on Friday. The event will feature live music, and vendors will be on-site. It’ll run from 5 p.m.- 10 p.m. Friday at Southlake Park, located at 1925 Old Josephine Road in Farmersville.

The City of Greenville’s Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual Bottle Rocket Bash on Friday at Greenville Sportspark. In addition to an impressive fireworks display, festivities will include live entertainment, a bounce house zone and rock climbing wall, and vendors. Gates open at 6 p.m., with the fireworks starting at around 9:15. Greenville Sportspark is located at 3603 Leo Hackney Boulevard in Greenville.

The Town of Windom is celebrating Independence Day with a parade and Fireworks show. The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Old Windom School, near the intersection of North 2nd Street and Texas Highway 56, before proceeding into downtown Windom. Fireworks start around 9 p.m. at Windom City Park, located at 413 Main Street in Windom.

In Bonham, the Lights Over Lake Bonham Fireworks Show is taking place Friday evening. This event is free and open to the public. It’ll start at 8:30 p.m. at 7506 Lake Bonham Drive in Bonham.

The City of Winnsboro presents an Independence Day Fireworks Show on Friday. Food trucks and vendors will be on-site starting at 5 p.m., with fireworks starting around 9 p.m.. It’s all happening at Pleasure Point Park, located at County Road 4860 in Winnsboro.

Saturday, July 5

In Enloe, an Independence Day Celebration kicks off on Saturday. A parade will start at 5 p.m. near Enloe Community Center, located at DC Road 4317 in Enloe. The parade will be followed by a community meal, with hamburgers, hot dogs, and drinks provided.