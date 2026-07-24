North Texas remembers Army Pvt. Isabella Gonzales

Army Pvt. Isabella Gonzales of Carrollton was among four U.S. service members killed during an Iranian missile and drone attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. Gonzales was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, part of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command based in Ansbach, Germany. She was deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S.-led mission to prevent the resurgence of ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

On Wednesday, Gonzales' remains returned to the United States during a dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. President Donald Trump joined military leaders in paying respects as the four fallen service members were brought home before meeting privately with their families.

This week on The Lede, KETR's Jerrod Knight reflects on the life behind the headlines and the reminder that military service—and military sacrifice—remain deeply personal for families across Texas. The commentary considers how news of overseas conflicts is often measured in strategy and casualty figures, while every loss leaves behind a hometown, a family, and a community forever changed.

Listen to the full feature using the player above.

