Sounds of the Season: A July Night at the Cooper Rodeo

Some stories don't need much narration.

On a warm July evening, the grandstands filled, the concession lines stretched across the grounds, and another chapter was added to one of Northeast Texas' longest-running traditions: the Cooper Rodeo.

Now in its 77th year, the annual Delta County event brings together competitors, volunteers, and families from across the region for a weekend that has become as much a community reunion as a rodeo.

Rather than tell the story, this feature lets you hear it.

From the grand entry and the announcer's calls to the crowd's cheers, the rodeo clown, and conversations with some of the people who make the evening possible, this audio postcard captures the sounds of a summer Friday night in Delta County.

It's the first installment of what we hope will become an occasional KETR series, "Sounds of the Season," highlighting the places, traditions, and moments that give Northeast Texas its distinct character.

Listen above.