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Sounds of the Season: A July Night at the Cooper Rodeo

KETR | By Jerrod Knight
Published July 24, 2026 at 10:25 AM CDT
The view from the east side grandstands at the Cooper Rodeo on July 17, 2026.
Jerrod Knight
The view from the east side grandstands at the Cooper Rodeo on July 17, 2026.

Some stories don't need much narration.

On a warm July evening, the grandstands filled, the concession lines stretched across the grounds, and another chapter was added to one of Northeast Texas' longest-running traditions: the Cooper Rodeo.

Now in its 77th year, the annual Delta County event brings together competitors, volunteers, and families from across the region for a weekend that has become as much a community reunion as a rodeo.

Rather than tell the story, this feature lets you hear it.

From the grand entry and the announcer's calls to the crowd's cheers, the rodeo clown, and conversations with some of the people who make the evening possible, this audio postcard captures the sounds of a summer Friday night in Delta County.

It's the first installment of what we hope will become an occasional KETR series, "Sounds of the Season," highlighting the places, traditions, and moments that give Northeast Texas its distinct character.

Listen above.
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Jerrod Knight
Jerrod Knight (ETAMU '05) is General Manager of 88.9 KETR, where he leads programming, news, sports, and development operations. He also contributes reporting and commentary on local issues in Northeast Texas.
See stories by Jerrod Knight