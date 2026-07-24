On consecutive weekends this month, KETR General Manager Jerrod Knight found himself in the grandstands at rodeos in Ladonia and Cooper.

By coincidence, both events featured the same rodeo clown, who had traveled up from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. During the Ladonia rodeo, he joked about the brand-new Bois d'Arc Lake just north of town, saying that depending on who you talked to, the lake was either "really low" or "almost full."

The line got a laugh from the crowd. It also prompted a question.

Why does Northeast Texas have so many lakes?

From Lake Tawakoni and Cooper Lake to Lake Fork, Bob Sandlin, Cypress Springs, Wright Patman and now Bois d'Arc Lake, the region is home to one of the highest concentrations of large reservoirs anywhere in Texas. It's something many longtime residents simply take for granted.

In this week's feature for The Lede, Knight traces the answer back more than 70 years, exploring how Northeast Texas became one of the state's most important sources of surface water. The story looks at the geography that makes the region uniquely suited for reservoirs, the explosive postwar growth that transformed North Texas' demand for drinking water, and the continuing role Northeast Texas plays in supplying communities far beyond its own borders.

Along the way, the feature draws on information from the Texas Water Development Board, the North Texas Municipal Water District, and KETR's own Tomorrow's Water Today reporting to explain why debates over new reservoirs are really the latest chapter in a much longer story.

The result is a different way of looking at a familiar landscape. The lakes that define so much of Northeast Texas weren't simply created for recreation. They reflect decades of planning, engineering and investment, and they continue to shape how Texas grows today.

Listen to the feature using the audio player above.