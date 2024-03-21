Claudia Gibson's songs paint a picture of the human journey

Songwriter and storyteller Claudia Gibson has been studying and performing music for much of her life in other parts of the nation, and since moving to Texas has been recognized at prestigious songwriting contests. Now, teaming up with producer Walt Wilkins, Gibson has released an album that includes Americana, folk, and a traditional Celtic song featuring Ireland native Pat Byrne. Notably Texan spoke with the artist from her adopted home of Austin in this interview which originally aired March 15th.

You can stream Claudia Gibson's entire The Fields Of Chazy album by logging in to your Spotify account.