© 2024 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Notably Texan

Claudia Gibson's songs paint a picture of the human journey

By Matt Meinke
Published March 21, 2024 at 4:52 PM CDT
Claudia Gibson
Nicola Gell
Claudia Gibson

Songwriter and storyteller Claudia Gibson has been studying and performing music for much of her life in other parts of the nation, and since moving to Texas has been recognized at prestigious songwriting contests. Now, teaming up with producer Walt Wilkins, Gibson has released an album that includes Americana, folk, and a traditional Celtic song featuring Ireland native Pat Byrne. Notably Texan spoke with the artist from her adopted home of Austin in this interview which originally aired March 15th.

You can stream Claudia Gibson's entire The Fields Of Chazy album by logging in to your Spotify account.

Tags
Notably Texan Notably Texan
Stay Connected
Matt Meinke
Born in Dallas, Texas, Matt moved to the Sulphur Springs area in 1990 and settled in Commerce shortly thereafter. Having dreamed of working in radio since childhood, he began working at KETR while taking Radio-Television courses at Texas A&M University-Commerce in 1993. Matt has transitioned from a part-time worker and pupil of KETR, to the station’s Chief Announcer/Producer and supervisor of student broadcasters. A familiar voice of 88-9 KETR, Matt has hosted such shows as The Late Nite Lion, and can currently be heard as host of Notably Texan.
See stories by Matt Meinke
Related Content