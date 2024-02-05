© 2024 88.9 KETR
Music
Notably Texan

Honest, thoughtful songs underscore Scott Sean White's new album

By Matt Meinke
Published February 5, 2024 at 3:50 PM CST
Scott Sean White performing a song live on Notably Texan
KETR/Matt Meinke
Scott Sean White performing a song live on Notably Texan

As a song crafter for hire in Nashville, he's able to provide the music and lyrics that others need for their releases, but it's on his own albums that Texas' own Scott Sean White can share the songs that are meaningful and deeply personal to him.

Even Better On The Bad Days is White's second full-length record, and he's already got his sights set on number three. Notably Texan invited him back in studio to catch up on all the latest in this interview which originally aired February 2nd on KETR.

Samples from the album can be viewed and heard on Youtube:

Find everything else you need about the artist on his website, and listen to Notably Texan weekdays from 11am-2pm on KETR.

Matt Meinke
Born in Dallas, Texas, Matt moved to the Sulphur Springs area in 1990 and settled in Commerce shortly thereafter. Having dreamed of working in radio since childhood, he began working at KETR while taking Radio-Television courses at Texas A&M University-Commerce in 1993. Matt has transitioned from a part-time worker and pupil of KETR, to the station’s Chief Announcer/Producer and supervisor of student broadcasters. A familiar voice of 88-9 KETR, Matt has hosted such shows as The Late Nite Lion, and can currently be heard as host of Notably Texan.
