Honest, thoughtful songs underscore Scott Sean White's new album

As a song crafter for hire in Nashville, he's able to provide the music and lyrics that others need for their releases, but it's on his own albums that Texas' own Scott Sean White can share the songs that are meaningful and deeply personal to him.

Even Better On The Bad Days is White's second full-length record, and he's already got his sights set on number three. Notably Texan invited him back in studio to catch up on all the latest in this interview which originally aired February 2nd on KETR.

Samples from the album can be viewed and heard on Youtube:

Find everything else you need about the artist on his website