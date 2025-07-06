Fishing for Limits: Luke Clayton and Omar Cotter Talk Stripers at Lake Tawakoni

This week on Outdoors with Luke Clayton

In this week’s episode of Outdoors with Luke Clayton, Luke reunites with longtime friend and fishing guide Omar Cotter of Luck O' The Irish Guide Service for a deep dive into summertime angling on Lake Tawakoni. The two seasoned outdoorsmen talk tactics for targeting some of the lake’s most prized catches: hybrid stripers, pure stripers, and jumbo white bass.

Omar shares how his clients have been consistently limiting out on big white bass early in the day, before switching gears and putting downriggers to work—precisely placing baits in just the right part of the water column to entice hard-fighting hybrid stripers and the occasional full-blooded striper.

Whether you're a veteran angler or just enjoy a good fish tale, you'll pick up tips, tactics, and a few laughs from this week’s lakeside chat. And if you’ve never used a downrigger before? Don’t worry—Luke and Omar have you covered.

