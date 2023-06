Luke's guest this week is veteran Lake Tawakoni catfish guide David Hanson (903-268-7391). David just returned to his guide business after spending a couple years on another business venture. As the popular guide stated, "I just missed fishing and guiding to much. I think I always knew I would pick up where I left off."Luke fished with David two days ago and picked up where he left off indeed! They caught a quick limit in a spot David had not fished in a couple years. The basic patterns don't change much year to year and the pair felt very confident they could limit out on the first anchor. David uses medium action rods and heavy duty reels from Catfish Pro Tackle - www.catfishpro.com.

Listen • 15:00