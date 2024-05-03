Bow building with the Dodge City Marshal

Join Luke and his guest Dodge City Marshal Allen Bailey this week. The marshal is an expert bow builder and Luke originally planned to talk bow building with the good marshal but the talk quickly morphed into the early days of Dodge City, Kansas.

Bailey was the official Marshal for seventeen years and traveled all over promoting Dodge City.

Luke promised to get the marshal back and discuss the art of building bows from scratch. Learn more about Bailey and his show at www.westernswingandotherthings.com

