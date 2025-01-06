Public radio journalists ready to deliver comprehensive coverage of 89th Texas Legislature

The 89th Texas legislative session starts Jan. 14 and The Texas Newsroom – a collaboration among KUT News, “Texas Standard,” NPR and public radio stations across the state – is planning comprehensive, statewide coverage.

The Texas Newsroom strives to foster collaboration among the more than 120 public radio journalists across the state to deliver in-depth, highest-quality reporting to audiences on both radio and digital platforms.

State Capitol reporter Blaise Gainey will be at the statehouse most every day and will be joined by a team of journalists from across the state.

Education will be a major focus of coverage, including Gov. Greg Abbott’s priority initiative for a voucher-like plan for public schools. KUT News education reporter Becky Fogel, alongside Camille Phillips from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and Bill Zeeble from KERA in North Texas, will closely monitor this debate.

Additionally, a recently launched investigative reporting unit will delve deeper into critical stories to provide context on complex issues.

Stay informed by listening to KUT 90.5 (on the KUT News app, smart speakers and the radio) where The Texas Newsroom provides six statewide newscasts with top headlines from around the state each weekday. Bookmark KUT.org and TexasStandard.org. Follow @Texas_Standard and @KUT_Austin on Instagram for key legislation and behind-the-scenes developments at the Capitol.

Copyright 2025 KUT 90.5