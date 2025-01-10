Some Texas universities are advising international students to return before inauguration day

Amidst concerns about shifting immigration policies under a new presidential administration, the University of Houston’s international students are advised to be present when classes start next week.

Classes for most universities in the Houston area start on Jan. 13, a week before President-elect Donald Trump is set to be inaugurated. According to a notice sent from the University of Houston’s International Student and Scholar Services Office (ISSSO), students are encouraged to plan accordingly to avoid challenges due to travel or immigration challenges.

“Arriving on time will help you meet reporting requirements and ensure that you are fully prepared to attend classes and focus on your academic success,” part of the notice said. “Being present in Houston at the start of the semester can also help prevent any challenges related to travel or immigration that might otherwise create difficulties for you.”

In 2024, UH had more than 5,000 international students enrolled at the university. It is consistently rated one of the most diverse institutions in the country.

Trump, who will be inaugurated Jan. 20, said during his election campaign that his second term in the White House would come with mass deportations of people who are in the United States without legal authorization. He first served as president from 2016-20.

For universities like the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA), they advise students to be on campus before the new administration takes office and to also avoid travel within 60 miles of the U.S./Canada or U.S./Mexico border where there are immigration checkpoints.

UH sent out its notice after Trump beat Vice President Kamala Harris in the November election, while UTSA sent its notice a few days before the election.

“With the upcoming change in government and the uncertainty surrounding potential immigration policy changes, the safest way to avoid difficulty re-entering the United States is to be physically present before the new administration takes office,” part of UTSA’s notice said. “We are recommending January 17 in case of unexpected travel delays which could delay your expected return.”

Avalyn Langemeier, a Houston-area attorney who works with international students, said the precautions were to be expected after the first Trump administration’s travel ban in 2017 for predominantly Muslim countries that led to some visa holders being detained at airports.

“People are trying to avoid being caught-up in any possible confusion, especially if you are from China or any other country that may not have good relations with the United States,” she said.

Langemeier added students with F-1 visas are required to maintain their full-time student status. According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration services, this means a student must attend an accredited school or academic institution or in a language training program.

“They must maintain their course load, attend classes, and do what they need to do to comply with that F-1,” she said. “They also need to carry proof that they’re here legally in the United States. If they’re asked by an immigration officer for that proof and they don’t have it, that could be an issue.”

Changes in policies could complicate things for international students particularly because they are not required to have legal counsel, and officials may not always have clear guidance for the latest policies. Langemeier said in Texas, immigration policy could be particularly tricky should Senate Bill 4 go back into effect. The various civil rights organizations and the U.S Department of Justice sued to block the bill, which would allow for any police officer to engage in immigration enforcement, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). The law was in a legal limbo last March and is currently blocked while a lawsuit unfolds.

