UT System Board of Regents names Jim Davis as interim president of UT Austin

The UT System Board of Regents named Jim Davis as the interim president of UT Austin on Wednesday. Davis currently serves as the university's senior vice president and chief operating officer. He previously served as a deputy attorney general under Ken Paxton.

“Jim Davis has consistently executed very effective and high-impact strategies to propel UT Austin’s rise," Board of Regents Chair Kevin Eltife said in a news release. "His depth of knowledge in optimizing how the university operates to best serve its students is critical at this time in higher education, and we appreciate his willingness to serve in this role."

Davis' appointment is effective immediately. He takes over from Jay Hartzell who announced his departure from UT Austin last month.

Hartzell is moving on to become the president of Southern Methodist University in Dallas. Hartzell has led the university since April 2020, when he was chosen as the interim president before getting the permanent gig later that year.

Hartzell said in an email to the UT community that he will remain an active member of the faculty until May 31.

"I will now turn my efforts to supporting this transition and doing what I can to help Jim and his leadership team, just as I know so many Longhorns will also rally to his side," he wrote.

When Hartzell named Davis as his senior vice president and chief operating officer in June 2023, he said Davis played a key role in developing the Moody Center and UT's entry into the SEC.

Davis, a UT Austin and Harvard Law School graduate, first joined the university in 2018 as its vice president of legal affairs under then-President Gregory Fenves.

Eltife said Davis will address issues like infrastructure, deferred maintenance and making operations more efficient, so "we can make sure all dollars spent are going to support our students and our faculty."

UT System Chancellor J.B. Milliken said Davis is the right leader to serve as interim president.

"He's tested, he's smart, he has deep respect for UT Austin and is completely dedicated to its success," Milliken said.

Davis, for his part, said he was thankful for the opportunity to lead UT Austin.

“I am grateful for the leadership and support of Chairman Eltife, the Board of Regents and Chancellor Milliken, and I am honored by this opportunity to further serve our university,” Davis said in a statement.

Leadership changes

In an email to the UT community Thursday, Davis said the university has had a significant impact on his life.

"It is a tremendous privilege and solemn duty to carry forward our uncompromising commitment to excellence for our students, faculty, staff, patients, parents, alumni and the people of Texas," he wrote.

Davis also announced a change in the university's leadership team, naming David Vanden Bout, dean of the College of Natural Sciences, as interim provost. The provost acts as the chief academic officer for the university, meaning they play a key role in overseeing academic programs that serve about 52,000 students.

Davis praised Vanden Bout, who has worked at UT Austin for more than two decades.

"His academic leadership and deep experience on the frontier of science greatly enhances our broad teaching and research mission," Davis wrote.

Vanden Bout will replace Rachel Davis Mersey whom Hartzell had promoted to executive vice president and provost last month. She had served in the role on an interim basis since August. Before becoming provost, she was dean of the Moody College of Communication.

"I want to express my thanks to Provost Rachel Davis Mersey for her many contributions as a leader and faculty member," Davis wrote.

