KUT and "Texas Standard" win big at Texas Broadcast News Awards

KUT 90.5 | By Erin Geisler
Published April 18, 2025 at 7:13 AM CDT
Members of the KUT News and "Texas Standard" newsrooms celebrate their wins at the Texas Broadcast News Awards, April 12, 2025.
KUT and "Texas Standard" brought home nine honors from the 2025 Texas Broadcast News Awards for work produced in 2024 – the most awarded to any newsroom in the large market radio category.

Presented by the Texas Association of Broadcasters, the awards celebrate outstanding journalism from radio and TV stations serving local communities across Texas. Among the top honors, KUT News and "Texas Standard" together were recognized for Overall Broadcast Excellence, a testament to the strength of our newsroom's daily reporting and in-depth storytelling.

Transportation reporter Nathan Bernier was a standout this year. He earned top honors in the radio reporter category and received the Charles E. Green Award for Best Radio Reporter from the Headliners Foundation of Texas – one of the most prestigious journalism recognitions in the state. His ongoing work helps demystify public transit and infrastructure issues for Central Texans.

Other KUT and "Texas Standard" winners include:

