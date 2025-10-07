Why a new Texas-based stock exchange could be a boon for the state's economy

Listen

A new Texas-based national stock exchange has moved one step closer to becoming a reality. The Texas Tribune reports that the Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the Dallas-based Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE or "Tex-ee”), which aims to compete with the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq. But can it?

John Diamond from the Baker Institute for Public Policy at Rice University joins Houston Matters to explain why the exchange was created and why it’s an economic benefit for Texas.

