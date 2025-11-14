Dallas Mavericks fans rejoice online after Nico Harrison's firing

The Dallas Mavericks decided to call it quits with General Manager Nico Harrison, the team announced Tuesday. Many fans and sports watchers saw it as the inevitable conclusion to the drama surrounding Harrison's decision to trade fan favorite all-star Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers last year.

Fan reaction

Most of the reaction online from Mavs fans was overwhelmingly positive.

There is not a punishment harsh enough for the actions Nico Harrison did to the Dallas Mavericks organization. Set back the franchise at least 5 years. Went from Finals appearance to not making the playoffs in a year. Mavs whole identity is gone thanks to this traitor. #firenico — Gatsby (@mrcoachsir) November 11, 2025

Team Governor Patrick Dumont statement

Patrick Dumont in letter to fans: “I understand the profound impact these difficult last several months have had. Please know that I’m fully committed to the success of the Mavericks.” pic.twitter.com/MjqModl5QG — Tim MacMahon (@BannedMacMahon) November 11, 2025

Sports world reaction

Several sports outlets also spoke about Nico's termination, expressing their thoughts on what it means for the franchise moving forward and what the Mavs organization needs to do to win back their fans. While analysts and commentators commended the decision, they ultimately still blamed Mavs' ownership for the blunder of trading Dončić.

Boogie Cousins wasn’t impressed with Patrick Dumont’s letter to Mavericks fans 🙅‍♂️



Since trading Luka Dončić, almost nothing in Dallas has gone according to plan… pic.twitter.com/h3gyR74fkG — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) November 13, 2025

.@stephenasmith reacts to the Dallas Mavericks moving on from Nico Harrison 😳 pic.twitter.com/8dZ3rOvmUn — First Take (@FirstTake) November 11, 2025

Mavericks governor speaks with a fan

Mavericks fan Davis Dickason was seen sitting next to team governor Patrick Dumont, while wearing a Dončić Laker jersey during Monday nights game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Dickason is one of the many outraged Mavericks' fans who voiced their anger with the franchise's decision to trade the All-star guard. The pictured moment came after Dickason made an obscene gesture towards Dumont, for which he was apologizing. Dumont went on the express that he was "trying to do what's best for the organization."

notice how nico got fired after this happened last night pic.twitter.com/SJ1J4CdqmB — juniolrd (@juniolrd1) November 11, 2025

Luka on Nico being fired

Following a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday night, Dončić gave his thoughts on Nico Harrison being fired from the organization, as well as his stance with the team moving forward.

