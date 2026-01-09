Dallas woman fired after posting TikTok warning of ICE presence

The Hilton Anatole in Dallas fired a Dallas TikTok user after she posting a viral video that claimed there were ICE agents staying on the property.

The TikTok user, identified by The Dallas Morning News only as 20 year-old Gia, did not give her full name because of safety concerns. In her initial TikTok, Gia said she was more concerned about families being separated and innocent people being jailed due to ICE's presence in the hotel than losing her job.

Tensions between ICE and communities are high amid the Trump administration's mass deportation program, highlighted by a recent fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis and responding to protests around the nation.

The following video shows unmarked cars driving away in front of the Anatole. Gia warned followers to be careful around the hotel.

These videos have since sparked outrage and calls for a boycott. According to The News Gia was fired by the Hilton's third-party valet company Towne Park later that day after she refused to delete her videos.

KERA reached out to both Hilton and Towne Park for a comment.

This incident follows a Minnesota hotel lost its Hilton affiliation due an employee allegedly declining to provide rooms for ICE.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

