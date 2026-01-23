Here's what's closed and canceled in North Texas for this weekend
The following will close early on Friday:
- Cook Children's primary care offices and specialty care clinics will close early Friday afternoon, but the urgent care and medical centers in Fort Worth and Prosper will operate as usual
- All TCC campuses will close early
The following will be closed Saturday and Sunday:
- Dallas Contemporary
- Dallas Zoo
- All Irving Public Library locations
- All TCC campuses
- Kimbell Art Museum
- All Fort Worth Public Library locations
- Amon Carter Museum
- UT Dallas campus
- The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
- TCU campus
- All Dallas Public Library locations
- All Denton Public Library locations
- Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum
- All Denton Parks and Recreation facilities
- All YMCA Dallas branches
- SMU campus
Events that have been canceled:
- Texas Rangers Fan Fest
- Hart Institute for Women Conductors 10th Anniversary Showcase Concert at the Dallas Opera
- Holst's The Planets performances at the Dallas Symphony
- Dallas Museum of Art Late Nite Out has been rescheduled for Feb. 6
- Arlington ISD after school on Friday, Jan. 23
- Dallas ISD events after school on Friday
- All performances for The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the Dallas Children's Theater
- North Richland Hills Public Library's Jane Austen afternoon tea has been rescheduled for Jan. 31
- Grand Prairie ISD events after school on Friday
The following are closed on Monday:
- Carroll ISD schools
This story will be updated.
