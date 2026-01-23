Here's what's closed and canceled in North Texas for this weekend

The following will close early on Friday:

Cook Children's primary care offices and specialty care clinics will close early Friday afternoon, but the urgent care and medical centers in Fort Worth and Prosper will operate as usual

All TCC campuses will close early

The following will be closed Saturday and Sunday:

Dallas Contemporary

Dallas Zoo

All Irving Public Library locations

All TCC campuses

Kimbell Art Museum

All Fort Worth Public Library locations

Amon Carter Museum

UT Dallas campus

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

TCU campus

All Dallas Public Library locations

All Denton Public Library locations

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

All Denton Parks and Recreation facilities

All YMCA Dallas branches

SMU campus

Events that have been canceled:

Texas Rangers Fan Fest

Hart Institute for Women Conductors 10th Anniversary Showcase Concert at the Dallas Opera

Holst's The Planets performances at the Dallas Symphony

Dallas Museum of Art Late Nite Out has been rescheduled for Feb. 6

Arlington ISD after school on Friday, Jan. 23

Dallas ISD events after school on Friday

All performances for The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the Dallas Children's Theater

at the Dallas Children's Theater North Richland Hills Public Library's Jane Austen afternoon tea has been rescheduled for Jan. 31

Grand Prairie ISD events after school on Friday

The following are closed on Monday:

Carroll ISD schools

This story will be updated.

