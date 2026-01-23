© 2026 88.9 KETR
Here's what's closed and canceled in North Texas for this weekend

KERA | By KERA News
Published January 23, 2026 at 7:33 PM CST
The following will close early on Friday:

  • Cook Children's primary care offices and specialty care clinics will close early Friday afternoon, but the urgent care and medical centers in Fort Worth and Prosper will operate as usual
  • All TCC campuses will close early

The following will be closed Saturday and Sunday:

  • Dallas Contemporary
  • Dallas Zoo
  • All Irving Public Library locations
  • All TCC campuses
  • Kimbell Art Museum
  • All Fort Worth Public Library locations
  • Amon Carter Museum
  • UT Dallas campus
  • The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
  • TCU campus
  • All Dallas Public Library locations
  • All Denton Public Library locations
  • Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum
  • All Denton Parks and Recreation facilities
  • All YMCA Dallas branches
  • SMU campus

Events that have been canceled:

  • Texas Rangers Fan Fest
  • Hart Institute for Women Conductors 10th Anniversary Showcase Concert at the Dallas Opera
  • Holst's The Planets performances at the Dallas Symphony
  • Dallas Museum of Art Late Nite Out has been rescheduled for Feb. 6
  • Arlington ISD after school on Friday, Jan. 23
  • Dallas ISD events after school on Friday
  • All performances for The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the Dallas Children's Theater
  • North Richland Hills Public Library's Jane Austen afternoon tea has been rescheduled for Jan. 31
  • Grand Prairie ISD events after school on Friday

The following are closed on Monday:

  • Carroll ISD schools

This story will be updated.

KERA News