Nearly 1,500 flights canceled across DFW Airport, Love Field as winter storm looms

Nearly 1,500 flights have been canceled on Friday and through the weekend across Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field, according to data from the flight tracking website FlightAware.

The cancelations come as a winter storm descends on the region, bringing freezing temperatures and the chance for sleet and snow.

DFW and Love Field make up more than half of all Saturday cancelations in the U.S. as of Friday afternoon.

There were also 137 delays at DFW as of noon Friday.

Both airlines are allowing some customers to rebook their flights without a change fee. Federal law requires all airlines to offer refunds to customers who have their flights canceled.

Both airports are preparing for icy conditions and warning travelers to monitor the weather, arrive early and check their flight's status if they are flying.

Lauren Rounds, a spokesperson for Love Field, said the airport will monitor runway temperatures and conduct friction tests. The airport is also prepared to provide cots, blankets and snacks if people become stranded due to cancelations.

Dallas city officials urged residents to stay home at a press conference Thursday.

"If you can, stay home, because there will be a lot of car accidents." Dallas Fire-Rescue Chief Justin Ball said. "The roads will be really icy, and in our experience, there's a lot of wrecks on the highways — even if they're driving slow."

