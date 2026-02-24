Across Texas, early voters share what's pushing them to the polls for the 2026 party primaries

During the first week of early voting, more than a million Texans cast early ballots for the March 3 party primaries. These pivotal elections will determine which Republicans and Democrats appear on the November ballot.

That number, based on data from the Texas Secretary of State, may seem small given that Texas has roughly 18.7 million registered voters. But participation in this primary is outpacing what the state saw at this point during the last midterm cycle — an early sign voters are engaged this year.

That engagement has been evident at polling places across the state.

On the first day of early voting, 81-year-old Catarino Garza voted in San Antonio.

"I've been voting Republican for about 28 years. I left the other party," Garza said. "Yes, sir. No regrets."

Garza said he doesn't focus on just one contest and believes "all the races should be a concern" for anyone living in the United States.

Maria Stevenson Greene is also of San Antonio and in her 80s. She said her family's history is what brings her to the polls each election.

"I come out for voting because my grandparents — my grandfather, a formerly enslaved man that migrated to San Antonio from Mississippi — they both had to pay a poll tax in order to vote in San Antonio," she said.

For Greene, casting a ballot isn't just routine civic participation, it's honoring a legacy.

In Houston, 58-year-old Tracy Wagner said she's voting while navigating difficult economic times.

"Currently, unfortunately, I am unemployed from the IT industry. I've been looking for a job for like seven months now. So it's been rough," Wagner said.

Concerns about what she described as a "really high" unemployment rate — and the idea it may be "racially motivated" — weighed heavily on her vote.

Grace Hatfield / Houston Public Media / Houston Public Media Signage outside of an early voting site at Nottingham Park in West Houston.

Economic pressure is also top of mind for Randy Watson, 66, of Garland. Nearing retirement, Watson said rising prices, along with what he called "ridiculous" housing costs, are hurting Texans.

"People need help," said Watson, who voted in the Democratic primary.

This year, he is particularly focused on the governor's race and the U.S. Senate primary, and said he would support either Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett or state Rep. James Talarico in November.

Attorney Grady Terrill in Lubbock said down-ballot judicial races were his priority when he voted in the Republican primary. He said he makes a point to vote "every time it comes up," arguing that too many people simply don't participate.

Terrill's message to those elected this year is straightforward: "Get it right."

In Houston, 67-year-old Harold Augbon II voted in the Democratic primary and said that's how he plans to vote in November. He wants what he describes as "MAGA" politicians out of office. Augbon also supports term limits, saying some leaders are "stuck in these old ways" which aren't working.

Jeff Lewis of Austin cast his ballot on the third day of early voting. He said his vote was influenced by opposition to Texas' current leadership, adding he'd "stand anybody against Greg Abbott and that Ken Paxton regime."

In North Texas, Isaiah Garner voted early in Hurst on Friday morning. While he said he's voted in the Republican primary for the past four election cycles, Garner wants whoever wins to remember they represent everyone.

"Don't forget the people, whether that person voted for you or not," Garner said. "If they live in Texas, you're their voice. It's not about being a Democrat or a Republican. After that vote is casted, it's about fighting for everyone."

Texans may disagree sharply on candidates and policy, but those who've cast their ballots in either primary so far share one important thing in common: They're showing up.

Early voting runs through Friday, February 27 and Election Day is Tuesday, March 3.

Additional reporting for this story was provided by Natalie Weber of Houston Public Media, KERA's Andy Lusk, Brad Burt of Texas Tech Public Media in Lubbock, Texas Public Radio's Kory Cook in San Antonio and The Texas Newsroom's Rachel Osier Lindley.

Copyright 2026 KUT News