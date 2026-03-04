Here's where primary races in Collin County stood late Tuesday, with 60 of 86 vote centers reporting:

County Races

Collin County Judge

Republican Primary

Collin County Judge Chris Hill had a significant lead over his opponent late Tuesday. He'd picked up about 79% of the vote. His primary challenger, Rick Grady, received ab out 21%.

Hill was first elected County Judge in 2018. Before that, he was the Precinct 3 county commissioner.

Hill is known for being conservative — he voted against the property tax rate for the county multiple years in a row, citing the burden on taxpayers. Collin County has mostly maintained its property tax rate, but appraisal values have gone up, increasing many homeowners' property tax bills.

At a Collin County Conservative Republicans candidate forum ahead of the election, the county judge warned property taxes in the county will likely go up again.

"And if we do, I'm going to vote no," he said.

Hill also discussed the proposed housing development formerly known as EPIC City, which has faced controversy. The 402-acre project, now known as The Meadow, is associated with a local mosque, the East Plano Islamic Center, and would include a new mosque and more than 1,000 single and multi-family homes.

Top state officials, including Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton, have accused the development of violating Fair Housing laws by excluding non-Muslims, something the developer, Community Capital Partners, has denied.

Hill said building a development exclusive to a specific community doesn't align with Collin County's values.

"This is about a group of folks who very specifically said we want to build an enclave unto ourselves," he said. "We want to design it in a way that violates the law to keep anyone else out. That goes against the very spirit, and the very grain and the very laws of our community."

The U.S. Department of Justice ended its probe of the project and potential religious discrimination in June, saying the developer planned to revise and develop marketing materials that affirm that all are welcome in the community.

The developer has accused Hill of anti-Muslim bias and politicizing the project.

Grady is a former Plano city council member. He had criticized Hill's vote on previous budgets and tax rates at a Collin County Conservative Republicans forum ahead of the election, calling it poor management.

"I don't wait for everyone to vote yes on the budget and then vote no," he said. "I don't do that, because it's my budget. It's my responsibility. Leadership means that you take the leadership role and that responsibility stops at the top."

Hill criticized Grady for his support of the East Plano Islamic Center, the Plano mosque behind the proposed housing development The Meadow, formerly known as EPIC City. Top state officials, including Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton, have accused the development of violating Fair Housing laws by excluding non-Muslims, something the developer, Community Capital Partners, has denied.

Hill pointed out at the Conservative Republicans candidate forum that Grady attended an event at EPIC instead of the Collin County Conservative Republican Christmas dinner last December.

Grady, a member of the Collin County Coalition on Homelessness, said he went to speak about helping people experiencing homelessness.

"I've spent time in the street, in the gutter, working with these people to make a better life for them," he said. "And if that's what it takes is to go to an institution that is willing to open their doors so that people do not freeze on the pavement like they did two years ago, I will absolutely do that."

Democratic Primary

John R. "Buster" Brown ran unopposed in the Collin County Judge Democratic primary election.

Brown is an attorney in Plano, according to the Texas State Bar website. His practice areas include business, consumer, creditor-debtor, environmental, ethics and malpractice law.

Commissioner Precinct 2

Republican Primary

Michael Slaughter ran unopposed in the Republican primary for this seat after the incumbent, Cheryl Williams, didn't run for another term. Slaughter was previously elected to the Parker City Council, where he was mayor pro-tem, and served as a planning and zoning commissioner in Parker.

At the Conservative Republican candidate forum, Slaughter said he wants to make the budget process for Collin County more collaborative. The county commissioners and the Sheriff have had tension during previous budget talks over the Sheriff's budget.

"Our county is growing, and what I want to do is take this from an adversarial aspect every August to a long drawn-out conversation that we have all year long, so the elected officials work together, and we can come up to provide the services that the residents of Collin County deserve," he said.

Slaughter said the county needs to have a long-term infrastructure plan for growth to ensure the county is prepared.

"It would be like getting on a bus and having no idea where the end destination is," he said. "I don't ever advise that. You probably need to know in the beginning, and everybody should know."

Democratic Primary

No Democrats filed to run for Precinct 2 commissioner.

Commissioner Precinct 4

Republican Primary

Shelby Williams had a very narrow lead over Woody Huffines in the Republican primary Precinct 4 commissioner race. Williams had almost 50% of the votes, and Huffines had about 49%.

Duncan Webb, the Republican incumbent, didn't run for another term.

Collin County is one of the fastest growing areas in the nation. Williams, who stepped down from his Plano city council seat to run for county commissioner, said at the Conservative Republicans' candidate forum the county needs to prepare its infrastructure for future growth to prevent further strain on resources.

"We're going more than double in size in the next few decades," he said. "We have to prepare for all those people before they get here, not after they're here and try to retrofit."

The way to do that without raising property taxes, Williams said, is with bond funds. Since bonds are still funded by taxpayers, he said elected officials need to ensure they get the maximum value for their communities.

The Precinct 4 Commissioner seat encompasses a large portion of Plano. Democrat Julie Holmer served with Williams on city council. Democrats see the race as a potential flip – the precinct includes Texas House District 70, Democratic Rep. Mihaela Plesa's seat.

Williams, who previously served as the Collin County GOP Party chair, said at the Conservative Republicans candidate forum that he has experience bringing people into the Republican fold, making him the ideal candidate for the commissioner race.

"I ran for GOP chair on the platform of, and I quote, reaching the countless Republicans who don't yet know they're Republican," he said.

Huffines pointed out at the Conservative Republicans' candidate forum that more residents in Collin County increase the taxbase, bringing in more money. He also said he would prioritize being fiscally conservative to avoid raising property taxes.

"How can we use the money that we have effectively, string every bit of it out that we can before we default to the idea that we are going to raise to get to where we want to go," he said.

The Precinct 4 Commissioner seat encompasses a large portion of Plano, where Holmer served on city council.

Huffines said keeping the seat red will require grassroots efforts.

"We've got to get off our keisters," he said. "This is not a matter of winning by default or winning by just saying you're Republican. Those days are gone."

Democratic Primary

Julie Holmer, who gave up her seat on the Plano City Council to run for Collin County Precinct four commissioner, ran unopposed in the Democratic primary for the seat.

A small business owner and marketing professional, Holmer said at a recent Collin County League of Women Voters candidate forum the region's growth calls for collaboration among local governments.

"We want to make sure we're not duplicating efforts with our cities so that we can maximize our tax dollars at the city level and at the county level as well," she said.

The county also needs to look at services that aren't being offered by the county or cities, Holmer said. Collin County doesn't have a 24-hour emergency homeless shelter for the general population or a public hospital for the county's uninsured and underinsured residents.

"It's a very large county to not have any kind of health care or county hospital," she said. "And so, I think a lot of other counties may look to Collin County and ask the same question about us, is what are we doing about serving our own community when we've got other communities that are taking care of their indigent population with a county hospital, which we don't have."

Some Collin County residents can see a doctor through the county's indigent care program. They have to be at 100% of or below the federal poverty level to qualify, which is $15,960 annually for individuals.

State House Races

Texas House District 33

Republican Primary

Rep. Katrina Pierson ran unopposed in the GOP primary for this seat. She was first elected in 2024, defeating then-incumbent Justin Holland in a GOP primary runoff.

Holland was one of the Republicans who voted against education savings accounts, what opponents refer to as school vouchers, during the 2023 legislative session, a top priority for Abbott.

Abbott targeted Republicans who voted against what he calls "school choice" during primary races in 2024, endorsing their opponents. He endorsed Pierson in the primary runoff election that year.

Democratic Primary

Orlando Lopez ran unopposed in the Democratic primary to run against Pierson in the general election.

At a recent Collin County League of Women Voters candidate forum, Lopez emphasized his support for public education, saying he doesn't support school vouchers.

"A lot of low-income people that may want to take advantage of these vouchers end up not being able to do so mostly because of the remaining balance that they still cannot afford," he said. "So, in my opinion, I believe the state should be focusing on rerouting those dollars back to our public schools."

Public schools in Texas get most of their funding from local property taxes. Abbott recently proposed allowing voters to decide on a constitutional amendment that would eliminate school property taxes. At the candidate forum, Lopez said public schools shouldn't be responsible for providing property tax relief.

"Texas has its fair share of wealthy, and I think it's about time that we go back and have a lot of these billionaires really pay their fair share in taxes," he said.

Texas House District 61

Republican Primary

Rep. Keresa Richardson had a significant lead over challenger Frederick Frazier, a former state representative.

Richardson had picked up ab out 68% of the vote and Frazier had about 32%.

Richardson first defeated Frazier in the GOP primary runoff in 2024. Frazier was elected to the seat in 2022. He defeated Paul Chabot in the Republican primary th at year, who alleged that Frazier impersonated a McKinney city code enforcement officer to have Chabot's campaign signs removed during the 2022 primary runoff. A Collin County district court judge dismissed the charges against Frazier in April 2024 and discharged him from the deferred adjudication plea he had accepted. Frazier is suing Chabot for defamation.

Chabot created a political action committee called "Collin County Citizens for Integrity" in December 2023 to defeat Frazier in the 2024 primary according to court documents. Frazier's attorney sent Chabot a cease-and-desist letter on May 9, 2024, saying that Chabot had published statements claiming Frazier had been convicted of the charges against him and received a dishonorable discharge from the Dallas Police Department. Frazier had already appealed his discharge to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, which changed it to a general discharge.

The cease-and-desist letter told Chabot to retract and remove all materials containing defamatory statements according to court records. Frazier filed the defamation suit in June 2024 when Chabot didn't remove his statements from the website.

Richardson and Frazier were both at the Collin County Conservative Republicans candidate forum, where they discussed property taxes. Texans pay some of the highest property taxes in the country. The legislature passed an increase in the homestead exemption, but Richardson said it's not enough.

"In this last legislative session, we gave $51 billion back to try and buy down your property tax," she said. "That's not sustainable. We can't keep doing that."

Abbott has released a five-point plan to overhaul the state's property tax system, including requiring that two-thirds of voters approve any property tax increase. Richardson said she supports the governor's plan.

Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick has proposed lowering the age for homestead exemption for property taxes to provide more property tax relief, something Frazier pointed to as an option for property tax relief at the Conservative Republican candidate forum. But switching from property taxes to a consumption tax or sales tax, he said, wouldn't be sustainable.

"We need make sure that what we're funding is getting funded," he said. "Our public schools are in major danger right now, and you're seeing that. So, if you just eliminate a property tax, okay, how are you going to pay for those?"

Democratic Primary

Brittany Black appeared to have about a 10-point lead over challenger Jackie Bescherer in the Democratic primary for this Texas House seat. Black had received about 55 percent of the vote, and Bescherer about 45%. Black is a senior software engineer and business owner according to her website.

Texas House District 61 includes parts of McKinney ISD, which had to close three campuses due to declining enrollment and budget woes. Black said at a Collin County League of Women Voter's candidate forum ahead of the election that the state's school voucher program are taking funds away from public schools at the Collin County League of Women voters candidate forum.

"Texas is failing our kids for school funding and it's time for accountability," she said.

Black said education funds should be invested in teachers and students, not school vouchers.

Bescherer is a Realtor and former Dallas police officer, according to her website.

Texas House District 61 includes parts of McKinney ISD, which had to close three campuses due to declining enrollment and budget woes.

Bescherer said during a Collin County League of Women Voters Candidate Forum that Texas spends less per student than the national average. Texas ranks 38th among other states in per-pupil spending according to a 2024 report from the National Center for Education Statistics.

"Greg Abbott and his cronies down there, they set a per student, which we know this has been way too low," she said. "We are way at the bottom."

Texas House District 66

Republican Primary

Rep. Matt Shaheen ran unopposed in the GOP primary for this seat. Shaheen has represented this statehouse district since 2015. Before that, he was a Collin County commissioner.

Shaheen authored and coauthored several bills in the 2025 legislative session, including a bill that increased the criminal penalty for election fraud that went into effect September 1. He also wrote the state's age verification law that which requires pornographic websites to verify users' ages to protect minors from being exposed to sexually explicit material.

Free speech advocates challenged the law in court, arguing it was vague and imposed burdens on adults' access to constitutionally protected expression. The Supreme Court upheld the law last year in a 6-3 ruling that the law "only incidentally burdens the protected speech of adults."

Democratic Primary

Sandeep Srivastava was the only Democrat on the ballot for Texas House District 66.

Srivastava ran twice as a Democrat for Texas Congressional District 3, losing to Rep. Keith Self both times.

The Dallas Morning News editorial board endorsed Srivastava in the 2024 race, citing Self's stance on immigration and refusal to vote on the continuing resolution as reasons for supporting his challenger.

"This is obstructionism at its worst," the board said. "The 3rd Congressional District needs a representative who will show up to legislate, not grandstand."

When asked about immigration at the Collin County League of Women Voters candidate forum, Srivastava said the country needs immigration reform.

"We have to prioritize the serious criminal threats," he said. "We have to see the due process and human treatment. The strong oversight and transparency and accountability should be there."

Srivastava immigrated to the United States from India more than 20 years ago.

Texas House District 67

Republican Primary

Republican Rep. Jeff Leach, who has held this seat for seven terms, had racked up a significant lead over challenger Matt Thorsen in the GOP primary. Leach had about 64% of the vote to Thorsen's 36%.

In the last legislative session, Leach authored a bill that prohibits organ transplant discrimination based on vaccination status. The bill became state law September 1. He was also the primary author on House Bill 7, which allows private citizens to sue out-of-state providers of abortion pills for $100,000 or more. The bill went into effect December 4.

Thorsen lives in Melissa and owns The Dallas Shutter Company, which sells shutters, shades and blinds according to his website. He lists endorsements from Allen West, the chair of the Dallas County GOP, and Matt Rinaldi, the former Texas GOP party chair, on his website.

Democratic Primary

Jordan Wheatley had about a 15-point lead over challenger Emeka Eluka in the Democratic primary race for the Texas House District 67 seat. Wheatley had about 58% of the vote late Tuesday, and Eluka had about 42%.

Eluka announced on Facebook prior to the election that he is stepping back from campaigning to let Wheatley be the frontrunner.

"He started this journey in 2024, and I started in December 2025, so he has a bigger name and more money than me," Eluka said. "I trust he will do a better job and get can start getting ready for 2028."

Wheatley is a 4th-grade teacher in South Dallas according to his website. He said at the Collin County League of Women Voters candidate forum that education is one of his top priorities.

Now that private schools and charter schools are eligible for state funds under the education savings account program, standards for those institutions need to change, Wheatley said at a Collin County League of Women Voter's candidate forum.

"They all need to be held to the same accountability that I am in my public school, which is super important if we are going to have transparency for our schools," he said.

Texas House District 70

Republican Primary

George Flint, a former district judge, had a large lead over challengers Jack Ryan Gallagher and Michael Hewitt in the Republican primary for this seat late Tuesday. Flint had about 57% of the vote, Gallagher about 20% and Hewitt had about 22%.

If Flint holds that lead, he will face the incumbent, Democratic Rep. Mihaela Plesa, in the general election in November.

Texas House District 70 includes parts of Plano ISD, which has operated at a budget deficit for years. School districts get most of their funding from local property taxes. Plano ISD is in an area with an abundance of property wealth, but it sends a large chunk of that back to the state. Through a process called recapture, the state takes funds from school districts who collect more property tax revenue than what the state allots for education and redistributes it to districts with less property wealth.

At the Collin County Conservative Republican candidate forum Flint said he doesn't support the recapture system, also referred to as Robin Hood.

"It's stealing from Plano and other school districts to fund other school districts that on the whole probably don't need it," Flint said.

He also expressed support for school choice, something Plesa opposed during the past legislative session.

Democratic Primary

Plesa, the first Democrat elected to the statehouse from Collin County in 30 years, ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

She wrote Everly's Law, which went into effect September 1, during the past legislative session. The law requires certain hospitals to provide perinatal bereavement care for families whose children have a prenatal diagnosis of a life-limiting condition.

Plesa is known for supporting public schools. She previously filed legislation that would've reformed the state's recapture school finance system. At the Collin County League of Women Voter's forum, she said the state needs to increase the amount it spends per student.

"One dollar increase to the basic allotment is one dollar less to your properties taxes," she said.

The state increased the basic allotment by $55 in the $8.5 billion school funding bill during the last legislative session. School finance experts and advocates say the basic allotment would need to increase by at least $1,100 to account for the spike in inflation since the last time the basic allotment was increased in 2019. The school funding package the legislature passed created new funding allotments that can only be used as directed in the bill.

Texas House District 89

Republican Primary

Rep. Candy Noble was ahead over challengers Freddie America and Jeffrey Forrester in her reelection bid. Noble had received 52% of the vote. America had about 6% of the vote and Forrester had ab out 41%.

Noble wrote House Bill 4211, the law that changes the Texas Fair Housing Act so exemptions that usually allow religious organizations to operate housing developments without violating the act don't apply to developments like The Meadow, formerly known as EPIC City.

The law also requires business entities entering into a residential arrangement to disclose to anyone buying land that they're investing into the interest of the business, not the property. Anyone who wants to buy a lot in EPIC City has to purchase a share with Community Capital Partners, the corporate entity behind EPIC City, according to the project's website.

At a September press conference after Abbott signed the bill into law, Noble cited what she said were quotes from Community Capital Partners that highlighted the development's unlawfulness: investments in EPIC City are non-refundable, shares can't be easily sold and sales will be limited only to those CCP believes "will contribute to the overall makeup of [the EPIC City] community."

"That is certainly not the Texas way," Noble said. "In Texas, home ownership means something, and we want to protect that meaning for every Texan.".

Democratic Primary

Angie Carraway ran unopposed in the Democratic primary for this Texas House seat.

Carraway has been a public school teacher for 14 years. She said at the Collin County League of Women Voters Candidate Forum the state needs to invest more in education.

"Our government currently has done nothing but try to undermine the system and pointe at us and say, look, it's not working," Carraway said. "They're expecting us to hit a home run with a toothpick. It's ridiculous."

The state expects local governments to make up the difference for school funding, she said. If the state increased its contribution to education, property taxes would go down, Carraway said.

Congress

Congressional District 3

Congressional District 3 now covers less of Collin County after recent redistricting, covering 57% of the region instead of 64% of Collin County and 86% of Hunt County. The new map also includes all of Delta County, Franklin County, Hopkins County, Morris County and Titus County. It also covers 70% of Hunt County.

Republican Primary

Rep. Keith Self picked up a significant lead over challenger Mark Newgent in the Republican primary. Self had about 82% of the vote in Collin County and Newgent had about 18%.

Self, a military veteran, served as the Collin County Judge before he ran for Congress in 2022.

Rep. Pat Fallon from Texas Congressional District 4 and Self sent Plano ISD a letter earlier this year urging the district to address antisemitism. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is investigating Plano ISD for antisemitism after teachers allegedly let students walk out to protest Israel's war in Gaza.

At a town hall last July in McKinney, Self said he would vote in favor of releasing files related to convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"I don't mind pushing back against the leadership," he said about some other Republican officials, "because as I said, all of y'all have been promised this for a long time. We've got to make it happen."

Democratic Primary

Evan Hunt ran unopposed in the Democratic primary for this seat. He served in the military and retired as a U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel according to his website.

Hunt, who now works in the defense and aerospace industry according to his campaign website, would prioritize affordable healthcare, including lowering prescription drug costs, if elected. Other priorities he lists on his campaign website include protecting Social Security benefits and veterans programs.

Congressional District 4

Previously, Texas Congressional District 4 covered 29% of Collin County and all of Rockwall County. Now, the district covers 40% of Collin County, 10% of Denton County, 24% of Bowie County and all of Fannin County, Grayson County, Lamar County and Red River County. Rockwall County is now a part of Congressional District 32.

Republican Primary

With 60 of 84 precincts in Collin County reporting, Rep. Pat Fallon had received about 79% of the vote and Don Horn, his challenger, had about 21%.

Before he was elected to Congress, Fallon served in the Texas House and the Texas Senate. He was also a member of the Frisco City Council. Fallon's campaign website lists endorsements from President Donald Trump and Senator Ted Cruz.

Democratic Primary

Jason Pearce and Andrew L. Rubell appeared to be running a close race in the Democratic primary for this Congressional seat in Collin County. Rubell had about 51% of the votes and Pearce had 49%.

Rubell has a doctorate in educational leadership and learning according to his campaign website. His policy priorities include investing in small businesses, term limits in the U.S. House and public education according to his campaign website.

At the Collin County League of Women Voters candidate forum, Rubell said the U.S. immigration system needs to be modernized to reduce backlogs and provide a pathway to citizenship.

"We should treat immigrants with dignity and fairness, recognizing their contributions to our society, to our economy, and to our communities," he said.

Pearce, who was born in Plano, has a background in sales and finance according to his campaign website. He lists lowering the cost of living, affordable health care and common-sense gun safety as policy priorities on his campaign website.

Pearce said the U.S. needs to create better pathways to citizenship for immigrants at the forum. He also said the country should abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which has faced controversy after the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minnesota.

"We need to unmask and defund and abolish ICE, bring them all before Congress and have them basically have to own up to the consequences of their actions," Pearce said. "I think that we can rebuild a better program that does not result in having people gunned down in the street or pulled out of their home for no reason."

Congressional District 32

Congressional District 32 now includes 7% of Collin County instead of 4%. Julie Johnson, the current representative, is running in Congressional District 33 after redistricting. The new Congressional District 32 also covers 18% of Dallas County.

Republican Primary

Several Republicans are running in Congressional District 32. In Collin County, Jace Yarbrough led the pack with about 47% of the vote, followed by Ryan Binkley with about 19 %, Darrell Day with about 11% and Paul L. Bondar with about 9%. Aimee Carrasco, James Ussery, Abteen Vaziri, Monty Montanez and Gordon Heslop each got less than 5% of the votes.

Democratic Primary

Dan Barrios, a Richardson city council member had amassed a large lead in Collin County over military veteran Anthony Bridges in the Democratic primary for this newly created North Texas Congressional seat.

Barrios had about 69% of the votes in Collin County, to Bridges' 31%.

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

Copyright 2026 KERA News