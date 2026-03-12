Pickle Queens, green beer and a corgi parade. Check out the North Texas St. Paddy's Day fun

Parades, festivals, green beer! They're all part of what we love best about St. Paddy's Day. And even if you aren't Irish, there's plenty to celebrate during this "green" season.

We've rounded up some of the best events happening at our end of the rainbow…no leprechaun required.

DALLAS ST. PATRICK'S DAY PARADE & FESTIVAL

Where: Intersection of Greenville Ave & Blackwell St., Dallas

When: Parade steps off March 14, 11 a.m. at the intersection of Greenville Ave. & Blackwell St., Festival is from 9 a.m. –3 p.m. at the Meadows Bld.

Cost: Free

The 45th annual event features more than 90 floats, marching bands and performances, steps off at the corner of Greenville Ave. and Blackwell St. and proceeds down a route to SMU Boulevard. At the conclusion of the parade, head to a festival at the Meadows building and enjoy food trucks, local vendors and family-friendly activities.

IMPORTANT TIP: Parking is very limited. Organizers recommend taking Lyft/Uber or riding the DART Rail. Get off at the Park Lane or Lovers Lane Stations.

LOWER GREENVILLE ST. PATRICK'S DAY BLOCK PARTY

Where: 2908 Greenville Ave., Between Vickery Ave and Vanderbilt St., Dallas

When: March 14, 9 a.m. –6 p.m.

Cost: $ 20. Cash only at entry

Revelers ages 21 and up who want to continue the party after the parade should head to Lower Greenville for a bash that includes performances on three stages and beer tastings and bites from local restaurants. Check these participating bars and restaurants for music lineups and drink specials: Stan's Blue Note, Dodie's Reef, The Dubliner, Christie's Sports Bar, Halcyon, Terilli's, Sister Restaurant and Goodwins.

The World's Only St. Paddy's Pickle Parade & Palooza / Head to Mansfield on March 21 for a parade and festival that celebrates pickles.

THE WORLD'S ONLY ST. PADDY'S PICKLE PARADE & PALOOZA

Where: Downtown Mansfield–1200 East Broad St., Mansfield

When: March 21, Parade steps off at 1 p.m., Palooza is 10 a.m.–7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Mansfield is the home of Best Maid Pickles, AND the official pickle capital of Texas. Pickles being green and all, the folks in Mansfield thought, "What better time to celebrate pickles than on St. Patrick's Day?" The Saturday after St. Patrick's Day, the town honors the pickle with a two-parter. The "Palooza" part of the event includes a main stage with live music and entertainment, a pickle run, and a baby parade for little gherkins 6 to 48 months. The main event--the pickle parade-- features floats, marching bands, entertainment, and, of course, the famous Pickle Queens. In case you didn't know, they're a group of ladies who are the ambassadors and organizers of the event. They'll be holding court on the final float of the parade all decked out in green ball gowns, long red curly wigs and of course, crowns.

ST. PATRICK'S DAY BEER WALK IN MCKINNEY

Where: Historic Downtown McKinney - 111 N. Tennessee St., McKinney

When: Saturday, March 14, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Cost: $30

It's not St. Patrick's Day without green beer. Here's your chance to sip and stroll your way through historic downtown McKinney and sample a variety of beer (both green and not green) from a variety of North Texas breweries. Besides beer, you can also try cider, seltzer and even whiskey from distilleries like Ironroot Republic Distillery.

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP / Invision / Invision The Reverend Horton Heat headlines at the St. Paddy's Texas Style festival, March 14, in Wayne Ferguson Plaza in Lewisville.

ST. PADDY'S DAY TEXAS STYLE IN LEWISVILLE

Where: Wayne Ferguson Plaza - 150 W Church St, Lewisville

When: March 14, 1– 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

The City of Lewisville is combining St. Patrick's Day and Texas Independence Day to create an Irish festival with a Texas twist. Enjoy traditional festival favorites like Highland dancing and Celtic music. The "twist" in the festival includes ax-throwing and a Lucha Libre wrestling show. Texas-born singer, songwriter Reverend Horton Heat headlines.

ST. PATRICK'S DAY AT LOCHLAND'S

Where: Lochland's Pub & Beer Garden–8518 Plano Rd.

When: March 14 & 17, 10 a.m. –midnight

Cost: $ 10

If a traditional celebration is what you crave, head to Lochland's in Dallas' Lake Highlands neighborhood. The sister bar of The Dubliner on Greenville Ave. has a lineup on March 14th and St. Patrick's Day that includes Irish dancing, bagpipers, live music and pub songs. The kitchen will also be serving up shepherd pie, fish and chips and of course, lots of corn beef and cabbage.

ST. PATRICK'S DAY BASH AND CRAWFISH EATING CONTEST AT REVEL'S

Where: Revel Patio Grill – 9305 Preston Rd., Frisco

When: March 15, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Cost: Admission is free, $20 for contest registration

The Revel throws an all-day bash on Sunday that includes lots of green beer and live music from Van Halen tribute band VHX and local favorite, Dave Corley. But that's not all. It's also hosting its first-ever crawfish-eating contest. Put your peeling skills to the test and be the first to finish three pounds of crawfish and you can win $750.

COWBOYS & CLOVER AT GRANDSCAPE

Where: Grandscape – 5752 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony

When: March 17, 6–9 p.m.

Cost: Free

British Emporium / Classic cars and corgis strut their stuff for St. Patrick's Day at the British Emporium in Grapevine.

Grab the family and a few lawn chairs and head to Grandscape for a free outdoor concert and St. Paddy's Day bash. Besides the tunes, there will be face painting for the kids and green beer for mom and dad available for purchase in The Colony wine bar.

ST. PATRICK'S DAY BRITISH CAR SHOW & CORGI PARADE

Where: British Emporium– 140 N. Main St,. Grapevine

When: March 15, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

If you want your St. Paddy's Day parade to come with a dose of cuteness, head to the British Emporium, where they'll be celebrating the green with a corgi parade. Dogs and their owners can dress up in green and then parade outside the store to win prizes. While you're there, you'll also want to check out the British Motor Heritage Show. See all types of classic British cars, including Minis, Morgans, Bentleys, and even vintage motorbikes. Swap stories with other car enthusiasts as you take in the classic vehicles on display in the car park in front of the shop.



Copyright 2026 KERA News