Over 400 flights canceled across DFW and Love Field Airports due to ground stop, thunderstorms

The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered a ground stop until at least 3 p.m. at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport due to thunderstorms, causing over 350 flight cancellations as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to flight data from Flight Aware.

The FAA later also ordered a ground stop at Dallas Love Field Airport until at least 3 p.m., causing 55 cancellations and nearly 90 delays, according to Flight Aware. The average delay was 30 minutes, according to the FAA's website.

The ground stops have a 30-60% chance of being extended, according to the FAA's website.

Travelers at DFW International were experiencing average delays of an hour, according to the FAA.

The National Weather Service's Fort Worth office said storms would arrive Tuesday with the possibility of large hail and damaging winds.

The flight cancellations come as Texans prepare to travel ahead of Memorial Day.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Dylan Duke is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

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