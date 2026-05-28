Texas primary runoff results for U.S. Senate, lieutenant governor, attorney general and more

Today is Election Day for the 2026 primary runoffs.

This election will decide some high-profile races — from the Republican primary for U.S. Senate to both parties' attorney general contest — that were left without a conclusive winner in March.

Check out the latest updates on statewide races below as election results roll in starting after 7 p.m. CT, and sign up for Texas Standard's weekly Talk of Texas newsletter to receive the latest election news and analysis in your inbox on Wednesday morning.

KUT News also has a page for Austin-area election results.

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