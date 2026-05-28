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Texas primary runoff results for U.S. Senate, lieutenant governor, attorney general and more

KUT 90.5
Published May 28, 2026 at 12:59 PM CDT
Voters have returned to the polls for Texas' primary runoffs ahead of the general election in November.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
Voters have returned to the polls for Texas' primary runoffs ahead of the general election in November.

Today is Election Day for the 2026 primary runoffs.

This election will decide some high-profile races — from the Republican primary for U.S. Senate to both parties' attorney general contest — that were left without a conclusive winner in March. 

Check out the latest updates on statewide races below as election results roll in starting after 7 p.m. CT, and sign up for Texas Standard's weekly Talk of Texas newsletter to receive the latest election news and analysis in your inbox on Wednesday morning.

KUT News also has a page for Austin-area election results.

Copyright 2026 KUT News
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