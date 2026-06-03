This Is My Thing: Crochet!

On This Is My Thing, our continuing mission is to talk with people about the things they do just for themselves – not because it's their job and not because it's a responsibility, just because they love to do it. The stuff you do because it's your thing.

On this episode of This Is My Thing, we're talking with David Karp about his love of crocheting and knitting. It's not a hobby he expected to find himself so enamored with, but after trying his hand at a neglected crochet kit originally purchased for his daughter, he fell for yarn art hard and fast.

It gives him a sense of creative accomplishment and also, the Army veteran was surprised to learn, helps to soothe his PTSD symptoms.

We'll talk about how he got started, why he keeps doing it, what it's meant for his mental health, and much more!

1 of 6 — TIMTCrochet3.png A couple of David Karp's crocheted items May 14, 2026 Michael Lee / 2 of 6 — TIMTCrochet2.png Some of David Karp's yarn as he knits at KUT May 14, 2026 Michael Lee / 3 of 6 — TIMTCrochet5.png David Karp knits at KUT May 14, 20226 Michael Lee / 4 of 6 — TIMTCrochet4.png A few fidget devices David Karp has crocheted May 14, 2026 Michael Lee / 5 of 6 — TIMTCrochet6.png David Karp's grandfather's USMC-issued bag, which now holds his crochet equipment. May 14, 2026 Michael Lee / 6 of 6 — KarpNarwhal.png David Karp's crocheted narwhal, the project that started his love of crochet and knitting. May 18, 2026 David Karp /

On this page, you can listen to the on-air version of this story, but if you check out the This Is My Thing podcast feed, you'll find a longer version of this piece (as well as some older pieces you might have missed or might just want to listen to again). There's some great stuff in there that couldn't fit into the shorter on-air version, so check it out!



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