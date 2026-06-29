Texas Democrats leave convention united in effort to end GOP's 30-year hold on Texas

Thousands of people filled the stands of the Hilliard Center Arena in Corpus Christi for the Texas Democratic Convention's closing rally Saturday, where Sen. Bernie Sanders made the final keynote speech.

"We know that when we stand together as one people, the oligarchs and all of their money will never defeat it," said Sanders, a Vermont Democrat. "Let's go out and do it."

His message was met with loud roars and cheers from the crowd, and it echoed one overall theme stressed by the party throughout their convention: The state's Democratic leaders urged Texans to unite behind a common message and turn their energy into votes ahead of November's consequential midterm elections.

Sander's speech capped the three-day convention where democratic delegates, volunteers, and elected officials urged activists to organize for the 2026 elections. Candidates and party leaders argued that winning political power in the state is essential for protecting public education, expanding health care access and safeguarding rights they say are under attack — both in the Lone Star State and nationally.

In Texas, Republicans have held every statewide elected office in Texas for more than three decades. Many of the state's Democrats feel like this year is their best chance yet to retake at least some of those positions.

The convention in Corpus Christi included speeches from the state's most notable Democrats, Dolores Huerta, Congressman Al Green, and several who are running at the local, state, and federal level both in and out of state.

Texas Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinojosa said this election season, "is the only fight that matters in 2026." She said the results will answer a big question for Texans."Is this the Texas that is by and for the people? Or is this great state the billionaire's world, and we just live here?" asked Hinojosa before the crowd during a nearly six-hour rally on Friday evening.

National Democrats tie Texas to nationwide political battles

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, another convention keynote speaker, famed this year's midterms as a pivotal choice for voters when it comes to the country's priorities.

"This is not about left or right anymore. It's about right or wrong." Booker told the crowd of nearly 4,000 attendees. "Are we a nation where healthcare is a right or does it drive us to bankruptcy? Or are we a nation that believes that the gateway to democracy begins with public education and equal opportunity? or are we closing it off by defunding our schools?"

Other speakers built on that message, arguing that winning elections — and holding political power — is the first step toward achieving the party's shared goals. Last year's Republican-led redistricting in Texas was a frequent example the Democrats pointed to.

Tennessee State Rep. Justin J. Pearson, a Memphis Democrat and member of the Tennessee Three, knows that struggle firsthand. Pearson was expelled from the Tennessee House in 2023 before being reinstated and is now running for Congress. But Texas' mid-decade redistricting fight helped spark similar fights in several states, including Tennessee. In May, Tennessee's Republican-dominated legislature redrew the state's congressional districts. The seat Pearson is running for now leans Republican.

"They cracked our congressional district in Memphis into thirds to create three white majority districts," Pearson told attendees. "They thought that would make us quit. They thought wrong."

Pearson's message resonated with many Texas Democrats, who spent much of the last year battling their own Republican-led redistricting effort.

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Gina Hinojosa and U.S. Senate nominee James Talarico were among the lawmakers who broke quorum in an unsuccessful attempt to stop Republicans from approving a new congressional map they argued diluted the voting power of communities of color.

Although Republicans ultimately approved the map, Democrats repeatedly pointed to the fight as evidence that organizing — even in defeat —can draw national attention and mobilize supporters.

Texas Democrats turn focus to policy fights at home

Hinojosa centered her Friday speech on public education, arguing Gov. Greg Abbott's school voucher program has weakened Texas schools.

"Abbott devastated our schools when he passed his voucher scam, and he took six million dollars from an out-of-state billionaire dead set on defunding public education," Hinojosa said. "As long as we have a governor who can be bought, we won't have the Texas that we deserve."

Others who spoke highlighted the lack of access to healthcare for rural Texans, affordability issues, and the need for change in leadership for the Lone Star State.

The final speech Friday night came from Democratic U.S. Senate nominee James

Blaise Gainey / The Texas Newsroom / The Texas Newsroom Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate James Talarico speaks to a crowd at the Hilliard Center in Corpus Christi during the Texas Democratic Convention.

Talarico, who drew one of the convention's loudest ovations. He used much of his time to highlight the long history of Texans resisting concentrated political power.

"That Texas state of mine resists any tyranny, whether it comes from dictators 200 years ago or billionaire mega donors today," Talarico said.

He told the crowd that what Democrats are now fighting for isn't just about Texas.

"There is something broken in America. Our economy is broken. Our political system is broken, even our relationships with each other feel broken," Talarico said. "There is a deep hunger in this state and in this country for a different kind of politics. Not a politics of hate, but a politics of love. A love that can heal what's broken in America."

Republicans make their presence felt outside convention

While Democrats listened to speeches or attended training in the convention center, Texas Republicans staged their own events outside it throughout the weekend.

Trucks carrying mobile LED billboards circled the arena, flashing Republican slogans and ads. GOP volunteers handed out free breakfast tacos wrapped in anti-Democrat messaging, and two longhorns were staged nearby beneath a banner reading "Don't Buy The Bull."

Blaise Gainey / The Texas Newsroom / The Texas Newsroom Cattle handlers stand outside the Texas Democratic Convention with a bull wearing a towel that said, "Don't Buy the Bull," as part of a campaign stunt sponsored by Gov. Greg Abbott's campaign Radical Texas.

Most of the Democrat convention counterprogramming was organized by Radical Texans, a political group supporting Gov. Greg Abbott and other Texas Republican candidates. The governor actively posted about their activities on his social media.

https://x.com/GovHotWheels_TX/status/2070490382584930352?s=20

While Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker hosted a luncheon inside the convention center on Friday, three South Texas Republicans held a press conference down the street highlighting their own vision for the state.

"The Republicans, from the grassroots to the state officials to our governor to up and down the ballot are going to do everything they can to move the Texas economy forward," said Rep. Todd Hunter, who represents the Corpus Christi area in the Texas House.

The local county GOP chapter also spent the weekend canvassing and hosted a breakfast that featured guest appearances from Gov. Greg Abbott and Eric Flores, the Republican candidate running to represent Texas' CD-34.

Democratic Party leaders spent much of the weekend reminding delegates that speeches alone won't end Republicans' three-decade hold on statewide office. Now that the state convention is over, the next test begins as thousands of volunteers return home to register voters, knock on doors and campaign across Texas ahead of November.



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