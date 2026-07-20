It's hot and getting hotter in North Texas. Here's how to stay safe in the dangerous heat

Fort Worth and Dallas are currently under heat advisories with highs reaching 108 degrees. Triple-digit highs will continue for the next two weeks.

With the summer heat index reaching dangerous levels, local initiatives are helping thousands of households lacking air conditioning.

The city of Dallas launched its 17th annual Beat the Heat program. The program includes cooling centers that have opened at the West Dallas Multipurpose Center and the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. Residents can visit these locations to stay hydrated and cool.

Dallas residents can also apply in person or via phone for one of 300 free portable cooling units funded by a $25,000 contribution from Reliant Energy. The city also encourages using public spaces like the 29 public library locations and 42 recreation centers.

The Beat the Heat program is in its fourth year in Fort Worth. Residents can take advantage of four cooling centers at the Como, Martin Luther King Jr., Northside, and Worth Heights community centers. Reliant also provided electricity bill assistance through its CARE program cooling units and water.

During a Heat Wave individuals are recommended to reduce or reschedule strenuous activities for cooler hours. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing and eat light, easy-to-digest meals, ensuring perishable food is kept cold. Drink plenty of water or non-alcoholic, decaffeinated fluids even if you are not thirsty, and consult a physician first if you are on a fluid-restrictive diet. Remain aware of infants, pets, and vulnerable individuals, and never leave children, disabled adults, or pets in a car.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

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