This North Texas firebrand got more air time than Ken Paxton at the convention. Who's Brandon Gill?

Among the sea of high-profile speakers at the GOP midterm convention is a rising star in the Republican party from North Texas who played a prominent role Wednesday: Brandon Gill.

The 32-year-old conservative firebrand who represents Flower Mound was given about twice as much time to speak than Ken Paxton, who is in one of the most hotly contested U.S. Senate races in the country.

Gill's speech, like many of his public statements, painted a picture of Democrats as extremists or out of touch.

"I think we can all remember the good old days when political debates were about marginal tax rates and government spending," Gill said. "Now we're debating whether toddlers can become transgender, whether men can get pregnant and whether your daughter should have to share a locker room with grown men."

He accused Democrats of allowing millions of undocumented immigrants into the country, though deportations remained high throughout the Obama and Biden administrations. He also falsely claimed Democrats want the Christian faith "dismantled."

He blamed Joe Biden for the economy and praised the policies of the Trump administration.

"This November, Americans have a very clear choice," he said. "It's the mainstream versus the extreme. Our country will not go back to Democrats' woke insanity."

That rhetoric puts him squarely in line with President Trump — and Gill represents the future of the Make America Great Again movement, said Brandon Rottinghaus, a professor of political science at the University of Houston.

"Brandon Gill has been, at a very young age, one of the many members who's been able to build his identity around this America First wing, rather than the older Texas Republican establishment," Rottinghaus said. "So he's effectively kind of at the vanguard of these next generation of Republican leaders."

Yfat Yossifor / KERA / KERA Convention-goers enter the arena for the Republican midterm convention Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Dallas. A video of U.S. Rep. Brandon Gill can be seen in the background.

Gill gained popularity largely by grilling officials during congressional hearings and then turning those moments into viral social media posts.

"He understands that the influence in today's Republican Party comes from hearings, clips, social media and other conservative media appearances as much as it comes from moving legislation through committee," Rottinghaus said.

Gill also has a connection to Trump — the president pardoned his father-in-law in 2018.

Gill is married to Danielle D'Souza Gill, whose father is Dinesh D'Souza, the conservative author and Christian activist. He was found guilty of campaign finance fraud in 2014 after admitting to donating to campaigns under other people's names.

Trump pardoned D'Souza in 2018, claiming the activist was treated unfairly by the government.

"I have known Brandon's family for many years," Trump wrote in a statement last year endorsing Gill for reelection. "He has an incredible wife, Danielle, two beautiful children, and a truly great father-in-law, Dinesh D'Souza."

Gill is one of many Republicans running for reelection this November as the party tries to hold onto a slim majority in Congress.

A Flower Mound resident, Gill was elected in 2024 to represent Texas' 26th Congressional District, which includes Cooke County and parts of Denton and Wise counties. He entered public office at the same time President Donald Trump made his return to the White House for a second term.

Gill was born on an air force base and raised on a cattle ranch in West Texas, according to his House website . His father is a veteran of the Gulf War who also ran for Congress in 2003 .

Gill got into activism at a young age. He was president of his high school's student government for two years, led the conservative student newspaper at Dartmouth College and led a Christian student ministry. He graduated with degrees in economics and history and went off to work as an investment banker and hedge fund analyst.

"Despite a successful career, Gill felt called to public service," his bio reads.

He left the finance industry to start the DC Enquirer, a conservative media outlet that went defunct after Gill was elected to office.

Gill secured 62% of the vote after positioning himself on the campaign trail as one of Trump's biggest advocates.

He was appointed to serve on judicial, budget and oversight subcommittees.

"He's landed some unusually powerful committees as a freshman member," Rottinghaus said. "These committees put him directly into the mix when it comes to issues like immigration, government spending, investigations of government and other kinds of culture war disputes. These are the issues that define the MAGA movement, and increase his national conservative profile."

He's used his platform to question officials on issues like immigration and the COVID-19 pandemic. Gill has been criticized for his aggressive questioning, which often includes cutting off his target.

Shaun Harper — a professor on diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, at the University of Southern California — wrote about his experience with Gill in The Los Angeles Times after being questioned by him last year during a House subcommittee hearing.

"Gill was in search of yes/no responses to his questions," Harper wrote. "Racism and racial inequities in employment, university admissions and other processes are far more complicated than that."

Gill's also a part of a wave of Texas Republicans who oppose the growing population of Islamic residents — often using Islamophobic rhetoric.

"Islam's goal is to conquer the institutions of western civilization," Gill wrote in an August social media post .

Heritage Action, an arm of the conservative Heritage Foundation group, has given Gill a lifetime score of 100% when it comes to voting on conservative issues.

That hardline conservative and confrontational style of politics is what has helped propel Gill to popularity.

But it has limitations, Rottinghaus said.

"It doesn't appeal across the board to other wings of the party," Rottinghaus said. "And there's a real general election liability in some cases because some of the issues he's pushing may be too conservative for the general population."

Dylan Duke is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan at dduke@kera.org.

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