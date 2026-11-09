19-year-old killed in officer-involved shooting in McKinney

A Sunday night altercation left a 19-year-old dead and a McKinney police officer wounded, according to police.

Shortly before 8 p.m officers with the McKinney Police Department were dispatched to the 1700 block of Wilmeth Road following reports of a single-vehicle accident, according to a release from McKinney Police Department.

The report said upon arrival, officers attempted to engage with the sole occupant of the vehicle, identified as 19-year-old Jair Ruenes Galvan.

Ruenes Galvan did not comply with officers’ directives, according to the release, resulting in a physical altercation and a subsequent officer-involved shooting.

One officer suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of wounds.

The report did not say if Ruenes Galvan had a weapon or who shot the officer.

Ruenes Galvan sustained life-threatening injuries, was transported to Medical City McKinney, and was later pronounced dead.

Both involved officers have been placed on paid administrative leave. The Texas Rangers taken control of the investigation.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

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