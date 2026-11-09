Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice files for bankruptcy over debts from crash, alleged assault

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice has filed for bankruptcy, claiming $3.5 million in debts, most of it connected to civil ligitation involving his high-speed crash in Texas and allegations of assault by a former girlfriend.

The filing made Wednesday in Texas lists $677,054 in personal assets, including $421,825 in what is listed as deferred compensation. Rice is in the final year of a four-year rookie contract with a total value of $6.5 million and a 2026 base salary of $1.6 million.

Rice’s largest debtor is owed $979,837 as part of a settlement for his role in the 2024 crash in Dallas that left multiple people injured and led to a six-game suspension by the NFL.

The 26-year-old is disputing potential debts in ongoing civil cases, including a combined $700,000 in lawsuits filed by crash victims and another $200,000 from the ex-girlfriend who alleged he assaulted her multiple times from 2023-25. The league did not punish Rice over the assault allegations.

Rice was was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years’ probation over the crash. He pleaded guilty to third-degree felony charges of collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury.

Rice served another 30 days in jail this year for violating his probation by testing positive for marijuana.

The former SMU player has 20 catches for 243 yards and two touchdowns this season. Rice had 938 yards receiving and seven touchdowns as a rookie in 2023, when the Chiefs won the Super Bowl.

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