Houston Democrat Senfronia Thompson could make history as first Black woman to lead Texas House

State Rep. Senfronia Thompson says she has the votes to become the next speaker of the Texas House, putting the Houston Democrat in line to become the first woman and first Black lawmaker to lead the chamber.

House Democrats packed a standing-room-only news conference at the Capitol on Friday, cheering as Thompson walked out to speak.

Thompson said a "majority of the House" had pledged to support her after Democratic victories in Tuesday's election gave the party a House majority and a path to choosing a speaker from its own ranks.

The formal vote will come when the Legislature convenes Jan. 12. It takes 76 votes to win the gavel in the 150-member chamber.

Thompson has served in the House since 1973 and is the longest-serving woman and Black lawmaker in Texas legislative history. Colleagues refer to her as "Ms. T." and the "dean" of the House.

U.S. Rep. Al Green, a Houston Democrat, attended her announcement.

"More than 50 years of service for her here. She has earned the right to be called Madam Speaker," Green said.

Dallas Democratic Rep. Rafael Anchia said Thompson's experience and ability to command respect across party lines make her the right person to lead the chamber.

"She's going to lead for the whole state, and that's what excites me," Anchia said.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News Texas state Rep. Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston, speaks during the press conference.

He said lawmakers call her "dean" because she is so highly regarded.

"Both Republicans and Democrats have bestowed upon her the 'dean' title," Anchia said. "The dean title is not something that is given automatically or gratuitously."

Along with presiding over floor debates, the speaker assigns legislation to committees and appoints their leaders, helping shape which proposals advance.

Thompson said she wouldn't follow a rule that keeps lawmakers from the minority party from taking up committee chairmanships.

"I'm not here to punish anybody," she said. "I did that while I was a parent."



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