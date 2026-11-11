Commercial flights begin at McKinney National Airport

Air travel across North Texas is becoming a bit more crowded today with the arrival of a new airline.

Passenger operations officially began today via Houston-based budget carrier Avelo Airlines at the McKinney National Airport. The airport is operating under the new IATA airport code DTX.

The inaugural flight took off at 9 a.m. bound for Fort Myers, Florida. Avelo previously offered limited service at DFW Airport, primarily serving New Haven, Connecticut. Through the DTX partnership, the carrier is broadening its regional operations.

Avelo is offering flights out of McKinney to Fort Myers, Las Vegas, Orlando, Tampa, and Fort Lauderdale, with service expanding next month to Atlanta, Denver, Nashville, New Orleans, West Palm Beach, and Sarasota.

The new 46,000-square-foot passenger terminal was constructed on the $79 million project began last year. It was funded through a combination of city resources and grant contributions.

For now DTX offers four operational gates, but could grow to six as passenger volume grows. On-site parking with 980 spaces is priced at approximately $15 per day.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

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