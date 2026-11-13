‘All the spices when you eat’: We visit the Buddhist Temple of Dallas’ food market

Driving through the Lake Highlands neighborhood off Stults Road in East Dallas, you might not expect to see a multi-tiered temple with a grand staircase, gabled roofs and a facade with silver and gold details.

But head to the parking lot behind this opulent building, and you’ll find one of our favorite spots in Dallas to grab a bite.

We’re talking about the Buddhist Temple of Dallas and its Sunday food market, where the smell of grilled meat, the sound of conversation and the energy of the community make you feel like you’ve stepped into Thailand.

Ken Theppote, the vice president of the Buddhist Center of Dallas, gave us a tour of the decades-old temple and a look at how the market comes together each week.

Theppote started by saying that Thai food is very unique in spices.

“We believe your palates should have all the spices when you eat. So, you will find it here at the food court today.”

He added that spices can vary by region and can change the taste of the dish. Take for instance, the green papaya salad.

“In the southern part of Thailand, they use kapi, a pickling fish sauce,” Theppote said. “In the central part, it’s sweetened with brown sugar, but in the northern part of Thailand it’s not sweet; it’s spicy with Thai chilis.”

Members of the Buddhist Temple of Dallas cook and prepare food for the 7 monks who reside there. Any leftover food is offered to the community. Proceeds from the Sunday food market go toward the upkeep of the temple. (Photo: Therese Powell/KERA)

Offerings for the monks

The food market has some pretty humble beginnings and actually started from leftovers.

According to Buddhist tradition, monks don’t prepare their own food. I , i nstead , temple members step in and prepare their meals as an offering.

“People who were coming for the service cooked and prepared the food for our monks,” said Theppote. “And after they offered it to our monks, any leftovers were offered to the community. They don’t waste the food.”

Ken said it became a tradition for more and more people to cook, which meant more and more food. The answer was the Sunday food market.

Vendors often spend a week preparing for the Sunday food market. (Photo: Alexsis Jones)

Everyone’s favorite part: The food!

While the Sunday food market isn’t free for visitors, it won’t break the bank, with meat skewers and small snacks in the $1-$3 range and larger portions at the $10 mark. Proceeds go towards supporting the temple and the monks. So, grab some cash, have your venmo ready and bring your appetite.

There are many options to choose from, but we have a couple of recommendations.

First, you really can’t go wrong with any of the meat skewers, so our no-skip recommendation is the lemongrass chicken skewer. It’s flavorful, juicy and absolutely worth the trip.

If you have a sweet tooth, save some room for the steamed pumpkin with custard while it’s in season, or grab a sesame ball or two.

And don’t limit yourself to just one dish. Try a little bit of everything. It’s a great way to explore Thailand’s different flavors and regional dishes.

Once you’ve loaded your plate, don’t rush off. Find a spot to sit, enjoy your food, and take in the atmosphere. A popular spot is in the garden between the library and the monks living quarters. The lawn in front of the school is also a great place to spread out.

Traditions and culture

Visitors are also welcome to sit in on ceremonies inside the temple which are led by the seven Buddhist monks who live on site. It’s a great opportunity to enjoy the beauty of the temple. Take note of the stained glass windows and the mural that wraps around the interior of the sanctuary that tells the story of Buddha.

We visited on the holy day, Kathina, a merit-making festival that takes place after Buddhist Lent. Members of the community come together to offer robes and other necessities to monks at a ceremony inside the temple.

Theppote told us that this celebration is especially significant. Not every temple can hold this particular ceremony, but the Buddhist Temple of Dallas has the distinction through its recognition from the royal family of Thailand.

The Pedals and Pints bike group avoids parking issues by cycling to the market. (Photo: Alexsis Jones)

Come for the food, stay for the community

Here’s another insider tip: get there early! You’ll beat the crowds, find a better parking spot and, most importantly, get first pick of all that delicious food before it sells out.

If you’d rather skip the parking altogether, hop on a bike and cycle over. The temple is located a short distance from the bike trails at White Rock Lake.

Ginger Daniels biked over with her cycling club, Pedals and Pints. She said her group are regulars to the food market.

“It’s authentic, fresh food,” Daniels said. “It’s outdoors, which makes it nice. And there’s just a variety of people that like to enjoy it. “

But it’s more than the food that keeps the crowds coming back.

It’s the people who welcome you and the traditions they share and the opportunity to experience a culture you might not know much about.

Elizabeth Cook and her husband Jeff spend their Sunday mornings visiting the market while their kids take language and music classes at the school on the grounds.

“It’s important for people to be aware of other people’s cultures,” Cook said. “I think it brings the world together and makes people not so self-focused.”

Whether you’re coming for the food, the culture, or just a new weekend adventure, this market is a reminder that sometimes the best way to discover a community is to show up, ask questions, and be willing to try something new.

Details: Buddhist Temple of Dallas, 8484 Stults Rd, Dallas. Food market is on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

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