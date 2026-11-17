Nothing captures the holiday season quite like the sight of twinkling lights. If you’re a Clark Griswold at heart and holiday lights are your passion, check out our list of the best places in North Texas to see artful installations, drive-through adventures and experience the magic of the glow.

Grapevine’s Merry and Bright Christmas Drone Show

Join the City of Grapevine as it lights up the night for its annual holiday drone show. This year, 600 drones will take to the sky over Main Street in Grapevine.

Where: View the show anywhere along Main Street in Grapevine

When: Dec 7, 7 p.m.

Tickets: Free

Holiday at the Arboretum

The gardens are aglow with over a million lights, making evening visits especially festive. Explore the European-inspired Christmas Village, the inside of the DeGolyer House and take a stroll down decorated paths that guide you to each verse of the 12-Days of Christmas gazebos. This is the final year for the gazebos, which have been a holiday staple at the Arboretum since 2014.

Where: Dallas Arboretum – 8525 Garland Rd, Dallas

When: Nov 11 – Jan 3

Tickets: Daytime admission: $21.95-$25.95; Evening admission: $35-$40

Zoo Lights

Gather up the kids and explore the zoo by twinkling lights– 2 million, to be exact. The strolling experience also features visits with Santa, a holiday maze, themed photo ops and live musical performances. For an extra fee, you can take in the lights from your own private igloo. And, just a reminder, this event is for viewing lights. Most of the animals have gone to bed before the lights come on.

Where: Dallas Zoo – 650 S. R. L. Thornton Frwy, Dallas

When: Select nights through Jan 3, 5:30-9 p.m.

Tickets: $16.25-$21

Lights on the Farmstead

More than a million lights glow on the 19th-century buildings at the Heritage Farmstead Museum this holiday season. Take a walk around the museum’s four acres and snap a holiday photo at one of the many displays or in front of the 30-foot Christmas tree. Visitors can also enjoy s’mores, hot cocoa, donuts, popcorn and more while listening to holiday music. Plan your visit around one of the many theme nights, such as Toy Story Night, Grinch Night, or Ugly Sweater Night.

Where: Heritage Farmstead Museum – 1900 West 15th St., Plano

When: Nov. 20-Dec. 30, 6-9:30 p.m.

Tickets: Advance purchase tickets $14-$17

Christmas in the Square – Frisco

Head to Frisco’s Christmas in the Square for the largest choreographed holiday lights and music show in North Texas. While you’re enjoying the display of over 180,00 lights, tune in to 107.3 FM on the radio in your vehicle or listen to the music piped through speakers as you take a walk through the Square. For an additional fee, you can also enjoy ice skating, carriage rides and visits with Santa.

Where: Frisco Square – 8856 Coleman Blvd, Frisco

When: Nov. 20-Jan 4

Tickets: Light show is free; activities are additional fees

Prairie Lights – Farmers Branch

If large light displays are your passion, you won’t want to miss Prairie Lights in Grand Prairie. The drive-thru experience features 5 million twinkling lights set along Lynn Creek Park. The 2-mile experience features animated light displays, themed lands and a light tunnel. Midway through the drive is a Holiday Village, where you can enjoy a walk-thru forest, carnival rides and photos with Santa.

Where: Lynn Creek Park – 5610 Lake Ridge Pkwy, Farmers Branch

When: Nov 26-Dec 31, 6-10 p.m.

Ticket Price: $50 per car

Vitruvian Lights – Addison

Take a walk through this beautiful 12-acre park that’s lit up with millions of lights wrapped around more than 470 trees. Don’t miss the opening night celebration on Nov. 28. The evening’s festivities include performances by Emerald City Party Band and Limelight, free photos with Santa, holiday characters, an elf balloon artist, live reindeer and a holiday llama.

Where: Vitruvian Park – 3966 Vitruvian Way, Addison

When: Nov 28-Jan 1, Opening Night, Nov 28, 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Christmas in the Garden – Fort Worth

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden celebrates the season with lights and holiday music. Take a stroll down a 1-mile-long trail illuminated by thousands of lights, where you can enjoy 22 illuminated installations accompanied by a festive soundtrack. Snap a photo with Santa, who visits every evening, or grab a snack from a menu of seasonal goodies

Where: Fort Worth Botanic Garden – 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth

When: Nov 20-Jan 3

Cost: $20-$34

Gift of Lights at Texas Motor Speedway

This Texas-sized drive-through light show transforms the speedway into a glowing wonderland. The 45-minute drive features more than three million lights in the form of tunnels and displays across a two-mile span.

Where: Texas Motor Speedway – 3545 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth

When: Nov 26-Jan 3, 6-10 p.m.

Ticket Price: $35 per car

The Christmas Light Bus

Don’t let traffic congestion ruin your Christmas light experience. Let someone else do the driving and roll through Highland Park and University Park (neighborhoods famous for their beautiful displays) stress free. The festive 90-minute ride on the 12-seater shorty bus also includes a stop so you can grab some holiday snaps. The tour departs from Pokey O’s on Mockingbird, and it sells out fast, so be sure to grab your tickets while you can.

Where: Pokey O’s – 3034 East Mockingbird Ln, Dallas

When: Dec 4-27

Cost: $53 per person

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