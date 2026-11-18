Jenn Milam peers into a 4th grade math class at the Winston School in Dallas, which she’s led for three years.

“Does that make more sense?” the teacher asks the small gaggle of students.

“Yes,” they reply.

Milam said this scene has changed from a year ago.

“This last year would have looked like a bunch of computers,” said Milam. “And what you see now is workbooks and pencils and teachers talking like teachers should be doing, modeling what they’re doing.”

Winston imposed a reduced screentime and laptop policy earlier this year, after Milam, a former teacher, had been filling in for a math instructor on extended leave. At the time, daily, heavy computer use in class was standard. Milam’s students had just finished an online lesson about protractors, and the computer program said they’d mastered it. But when Milam saw her students struggling with protractors actually in hand, and she realized they hadn’t mastered a thing.

“Within about three weeks,” said Milam, “I had done away with every online math program and just said, ‘We’re not doing it for the rest of the year.’ That was March, I think. The kids are much better, I mean really, they’re much happier.”

Winston’s not alone. In recent years, millions of school-supplied laptops were put in the hands of students across Texas. It’s a trend that accelerated with COVID 19, when the pandemic forced many students to learn at home, using a computer. Now, districts across Texas – including Richardson, Dallas, Garland and Lockhart – are reversing or slowing down that trend, as research suggests too much screen time hurts education.

Morgan Cave oversees technology use in Richardson ISD. She said the district decided earlier this year it’s only going to use screens “when it’s planned for and when it is intentional.”

That means no passive – or unstructured – screen time, and no more using screen time as a reward.

“Another big change for us was restricting YouTube,” Cave said. “When a teacher needs it, they go through a request process. But our students don’t have access, at will, to YouTube.”

That’s because – as effective is they can be – YouTube and other websites can also be a major distraction, said University of Texas at Arlington education professor Lauren Weisberg.

“Digital distraction is a legitimate concern,” Weisberg said. “With my college students, we do an eyes up, screens down policy. So, you know, if we’re doing a discussion, direct instruction, activities that don’t immediately require technology, I just say, ‘eyes up, screens down.’

“They put the screens down, we all engage.”

‘Descreening’ students

Atharva Naveen and Ahmed Ashfaq, both 17-year-old seniors at Wylie High School. Concerned that they and their friends were becoming addicted to their cellphone and laptop screens, the pair created Descreened, an effort to spend time outside, with people not using screens, at fun gatherings like pickleball games.

A couple of high schoolers in Wylie figured out the same thing independently – that laptops and too much screen time were distractions, and actually harming personal growth and relationships.

“The problem is clear – students are struggling to manage digital life. And they’re struggling to actually generate well-being from their technology,” said Atharva Naveen, a 17 year-old Wylie High School senior. With his friend Ahmed Ashfaq, also 17, they figured out they’d grown addicted to their screens, along with many classmates. It came to them after Texas lawmakers banned cell phones from school last year.

Ahmed took it hard. He hated not having his phone.

“I don’t want to hate something unless I know what I’m hating,” said Ahmed. “So I looked deeper into it and then I realized that the effects of phones on your mental health are really detrimental.”Ahmed and Atharva said with their faces stuck on their own screens, they weren’t making new friends, were barely talking to each, weren’t spending time outside the way they used to. And they didn’t like it. So they created events — like pickleball tournaments — to get people together, face to face and off their screens. They urged people to leave their phones alone for hours at a time.

They call the endeavor Descreened – a fledgling effort they say is growing, with tens of thousands of respondents counted on Instagram, with goals to expand into college. .

Research shows limiting laptops may be the way to go. Neuroscientist Jared Horvath specializes in education and technology. Author of the book Digital Delusion, he testified before Congress this year about the benefits of limiting cell phone and computer use. He said student scores drop when computers are used about five hours a day — and learning falls as technology rises.

“It’s not that the tech isn’t being used well enough, we haven’t been trained enough, we need better programs,” Horvath told Congressional members. “It’s we have evolved biologically to learn from other human beings, not from screens. And screens circumvent that process.”

Work in progress

Back at Winston, head-of-school Jenn Milam said she likes the changes she’s seen from screen limits, especially among her youngest, who start with tablets. She said they’re the most easily distracted.

“When you talk to young people, the norms that I might have for myself, for children it’s like asking a fish, ‘how’s the water?’” she said. “They don’t even know that there’s water.”

She said Winston has spent a small fortune for books again, and it’s restocked other old-school supplies like paper, pens and pencils. The school hasn’t ditched laptops entirely, but it’s learning how to better use them, when, and for how long.

Winston’s policy, too, is a work in progress.

Bill Zeeble is KERA’s education reporter. Got a tip? Email Bill at bzeeble@kera.org. You can follow him on X @bzeeble.

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