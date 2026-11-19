The City of Fate is waiting on a civil lawsuit and court order to set special elections to replace the four members recalled in this month’s midterms.

The council has been without a quorum since three of the recalled members – including the mayor – walked out of a city meeting on Nov. 9 and failed to attend several meetings after.

Tuesday was the council’s final chance to reach a quorum and vote on a date for a special election following the Nov. 3 recall vote, in which Mayor Andrew Greenberg and council members Richard Maneval, Mark Hatley and Martha Huffman lost their seats. Only Huffman has attended subsequent council meetings.

The City of Fate said in a statement on social media prior to the meeting that it anticipates “quick court action” that would require the city to hold a special election for the recalled seats, as well as a runoff election for the Place 1 seat, which has been vacant since January.

City spokesperson Shelbi Stofer told KERA they attempted to reach out to Greenberg, Maneval and Hatley prior to the meeting.

City council members were able to canvass the results of the Nov. 3 election, as only two members are required to approve the vote.

Matters dealt with by the city council will be paused until the positions are filled, leaving the City of Fate without a functioning city council until new members are elected.

The only members remaining from the seven-member body are Ashley Rains and Allen Robbins.

Fate City Council Place 3 member Allen Robbins shared on social media that he expects runoff election take place Dec. 12, and special elections to replace recalled members to take place in early February.

“The election results are now final. The people have spoken,” Robbins wrote. “As usual, people will continue to post incorrect information. Please don’t hesitate with questions and get … facts.”

Bianca Rodriguez-Mora is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email Bianca at brodriguezmora@kera.org.

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