Are you a lover of everything quirky who looks for off-beat adventures? If the answer is a resounding “yes!” then listen up. We’ve got everything from decorated dinos to a yuletide evening with Mr. “Pink Flamingos” himself, John Waters.

And since Fido is always up for an adventure too, we’ve included a few dog-approved holiday events just for your furry friend.

Where: The Stix Icehouse – 301 Eldorado Pkwy #100, McKinney

When: Dec 18, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $20, kids, $25, adults for a 90-minute session

A John Waters Christmas

Looking for holiday fare that’s strictly for adults? Try John Waters’ all-new Christmas show. The legendary filmmaker behind such cult classics as “Pink Flamingos” and “Hairspray” takes to the stage with his unique view of the yuletide season.

Where: Kessler Theater – 1230 W. Davis, Dallas

When: Dec 14, 8 p.m.

Tickets: Check website for ticket prices

An Evening with Peter Billingsley and A Christmas Story

Celebrate the holidays with a special big-screen screening of A Christmas Story, followed by a live conversation and audience Q&A with Peter Billingsley, the beloved actor behind Ralphie.

Where: Texas Theatre – 231 Jefferson Blvd, Dallas

When: Dec 13, 5 p.m.

Tickets: $59-$129

TubaChristmas – Denton

Where: University of North Texas Library Mall – 1506 W. Highland Street, Denton

When: Wednesday, December 19, 12 p.m.

Tickets: Free

TubaChristmas – Fort Worth

Where: Texas Wesleyan University Library Mall– 3165 E Rosedale St, Fort Worth

When: Friday, December 22, 12 p.m.

Tickets: Free

TubaChristmas – Dallas

Where: Thanks-Giving Square – 1627 Pacific Avenue, Dallas

When: Friday, December 24, 12 p.m.

Tickets: Free

The Nightmare Before Nutcracker – Bishop Street Ballet

Bishop Street Ballet’s performance is a gothic twist on Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet. The troupe is accompanied by The Invincible Czars, a band known for its blend of rock, classical, and cinematic sounds. Stick around after the show for a screening of Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Where: Texas Theatre – 231 Jefferson Blvd., Dallas

When: Dec. 6 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $22-$25

Holidays at the Heard

The Heard Museum combines nature, holiday magic and dinosaurs for its unique seasonal event. Families can bundle up and experience twinkling light displays along a half-mile trail. And of course, the museum’s life size dinosaurs will also be on display to greet you along the yuletide nature hike. Visitors can also enjoy live music, visits from Santa and holiday treats.

Where: Heard Natural Science Museum, 1 Nature Place, McKinney

When: Dec. 11-13, 6-9 p.m.

Tickets: $0-$17

The Christmas Light Bus

Don’t let traffic congestion ruin your Christmas light experience. Let someone else do the driving and roll through Highland Park and University Park (neighborhoods famous for their beautiful displays) stress free. The festive 90-minute ride on the 12-seater shorty bus also includes a stop so you can grab some holiday snaps. The tour departs from Pokey O’s on Mockingbird, and it sells out fast, so be sure to grab your tickets while you can.

Where: Pokey O’s – 3034 East Mockingbird Ln, Dallas

When: Dec 4-27

Cost: $53 per person

HOLIDAY EVENTS FOR PUPS

Who’s a good boy? Treat your fur-baby to some holiday fun. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Feliz Navidog in Farmers Branch

Head to Farmers Branch for a doggy-friendly holiday celebration filled with make & take holiday crafts, treats for pups and humans and plenty of paw-some photo ops.

Where: Barney Wood Bark Park —14090 Heartside Place, Farmers Branch

When: Dec. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Tickets: Free

Santa Paws at Klyde Warren Park

Bring your pup to Klyde Warren Park for pictures with Santa, a vendor market, special discounts from Salty Donut and giveaways from Raising Cane’s.

Where: Klyde Warren Park — 2012 Woodall Rodgers Frwy, Dallas

When: Dec. 12, 1 to 4 p.m.

Tickets: Free

Photos with Santa & Snow Play

Haute Dog Pet Photography snaps professional photos of Santa and your fur baby at this canine holiday festival. Fido can frolic in real snow and enjoy a carob chip pup cup station, while pet parents indulge in hot chocolate and holiday shopping. New this year is a cowboy hat branding bar where you can choose a mini cowboy hat for your pup and have it personalized with a custom design.

Where: Uptown Pup — 2905 Thomas St., Dallas

When: Dec. 6, 10 a.m. to noon

Tickets: $45

Howliday at the Shacks

Celebrate the season with a tail-wagging festival that includes photos with Santa, live music, a pet treat truck and a vendor market full of treats, toys and gifts for pets.

Where: The Shacks Dining & Dog Park — 5800 Windhaven Pwy, The Colony

When: Dec. 12, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets: Free

Paws on the Prairie: Holiday Edition

Celebrate the season with your pooch at a holiday-themed pet parade. The winter festival for pets and people also includes a petting zoo, photo ops with Santa and a local vendor market where you can pick up last-minute Christmas gifts.

Where: Downtown Grand Prairie— 300 W. Main St., Grand Prairie

When: Dec. 19, 2 to 6 p.m.

Tickets: Free

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