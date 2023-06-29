Boil water notice issued after major water leak in Commerce

The City of Commerce has issued a boil water notice and asked locals to use as little water as possible, as the city’s water delivery system recovers from the effects of a major leak last night.

The City of Commerce is hosting water distribution sites today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mount Moriah Temple Baptist Church, 1205 Champion Lane, and First Baptist Church Commerce, 1401 Washington Street. Residents are asked to bring a driver’s license or state ID card for proof of local residency.

Wednesday evening, the city announced that a critical leak on the city’s main water supply line necessitated mandatory water restrictions. The notice, sent out at 7:16 p.m., told residents to limit water consumption to critical health and safety purposes only and to refrain from any irrigation or other outdoor use.

At 11:07 p.m. Wednesday, the city announced that the water system had been drained and that pressure loss was occurring. The notice predicted that the emergency would last “for more than a day.” Thursday morning at 12:23 a.m., the city issued a boil water notice, asking residents to boil water for two minutes before using.