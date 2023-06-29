Boil water notice issued after major water leak in Commerce
The City of Commerce is hosting water distribution sites today at Mount Moriah Baptist Church and First Baptist Church Commerce.
The City of Commerce has issued a boil water notice and asked locals to use as little water as possible, as the city’s water delivery system recovers from the effects of a major leak last night.
The City of Commerce is hosting water distribution sites today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mount Moriah Temple Baptist Church, 1205 Champion Lane, and First Baptist Church Commerce, 1401 Washington Street. Residents are asked to bring a driver’s license or state ID card for proof of local residency.
Wednesday evening, the city announced that a critical leak on the city’s main water supply line necessitated mandatory water restrictions. The notice, sent out at 7:16 p.m., told residents to limit water consumption to critical health and safety purposes only and to refrain from any irrigation or other outdoor use.
At 11:07 p.m. Wednesday, the city announced that the water system had been drained and that pressure loss was occurring. The notice predicted that the emergency would last “for more than a day.” Thursday morning at 12:23 a.m., the city issued a boil water notice, asking residents to boil water for two minutes before using.