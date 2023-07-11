Longtime Greenville Herald Banner reporter Brad Kellar dies

Longtime Greenville Herald Banner senior reporter Brad Kellar died yesterday in Greenville. Kellar was also an alumnus of East Texas State University and a graduate of the radio and TV broadcasting program at ET. Kellar was also a longtime KETR reporter and correspondent. For many years, Brad Kellar was the most prominent journalist in Hunt County. Kellar was a fixture at government meetings and court proceedings and reported on Greenville and the surrounding communities tirelessly. Through both the good times and the bad ones, Kellar told the stories of Hunt County.

Here at KETR, we, like many, are shocked and saddened by this news as we all knew and worked with Brad to some extent. We will always admire his hard work and dedication to reporting. But perhaps most of all we will remember how much Brad loved his wife and children and the rest of his family, and how proud he was of them. Love is more important than work. And if a house has love, then it’s a home. Brad, we’re so glad that you had a home in Hunt County for so many years. You will be mourned, and missed.

