Up First briefing: Trump's arraignment; Lizzo sued; Republicans on climate change
Today's top stories
Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in a Washington, D.C. courtroom today to be arraigned on charges related to his attempt to hold on to power after the 2020 election. He faces four felony counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States.
Republicans are turning away from the climate crisis. A new NPR poll of 1,285 adults reveals that while most respondents believe that addressing climate change should be a priority, even if it slows the economy down, nearly three-quarters of Republicans said they would prioritize the economy.
Russia attacked Ukraine's main inland port on the Danube River yesterday, sending global food prices higher and making it even harder for Ukraine to export grain. The country has been struggling with grain exports ever since Russia withdrew from a deal that protected Ukrainian ships carrying grain in the Black Sea.
Three of Lizzo's former dancers have sued the Grammy-winning artist for harassment and creating a hostile workplace environment. The lawsuit filed this week includes allegations of sexual, racial and religious harassment and false imprisonment. Attorney Ron Zambrano said that Lizzo's alleged treatment of her employees "seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly." Lizzo rose to fame in part for championing feminism, body positivity and self-love.
Today's listen
Post Malone's newest album, Austin, came out last week. The title comes from his real name — Austin Post — and it's an intensely personal work. He speaks to A Martinez about the inspiration behind his newest songs, touring as a new dad, lessons he's learned on self-confidence and what it means to be Austin.
Enlighten me
Enlighten Me is a special series with NPR's Rachel Martin on in-depth conversations about the human condition.
Can spirituality help ease anxiety and depression? Lisa Miller thinks so. She's a professor in the Clinical Psychology Program at Teachers College, Columbia University, and she's dedicated most of her life to studying neuroscience and spirituality. Miller tells Martin about the role spiritual beliefs can play in renewal, recovery and resilience.
3 things to know before you go
