10 things you won't want to miss at the State Fair of Texas
It's time to try your luck on the midway, indulge in the latest deep-fried delight and stroll through a cattle barn or two.
That's right! It's State Fair season in Texas. I say "season" because its run takes us from the heat of the summer straight into fall. And believe me, you'll need 24 days to see all that the 2023 edition of the Great State Fair of Texas has to offer.
We've compiled a handy-dandy list of some of the things you shouldn't pass up at this year's fair.
SHOWS
ACROBUFFOS
When: Oct. 11-22, daily at 12:30, 2:45 and 5 p.m.
Where: Fringe Stage outside the Creative Arts Building
The calendar might say it's fall, but the thermometer reads more like July. Cool off with a Texas-size balloon fight with the Acrobuffos. That's right, the group brings an interactive and epic water balloon fight to the Fringe Stage.
¡FIESTAS DE MARIONETAS!
When: Daily at 11 a.m. and 1, 3, 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m.
Where: McDonald’s Amphitheater on First Avenue
A small village of more than 85 handmade marionettes come to life to tell stories and celebrate a fiesta of color, culture, and creativity. After the show, see where the magic happens with a backstage tour. There's also a craft activity for the kids.
FARM ANIMALS
PIG RACES
When: Daily at 11:30 a.m. and 1, 2:30 and 4 p.m.
Where: Chevy Park Plaza
Sure, horses race and maybe even a wiener dog or two, but bless the person who said, "What about pigs?" The porkers race snout-to-snout down the stretch at Chevy Park Plaza. The piggies, dressed in fetching racing silks, run the course four times a day.
LIVESTOCK 101
When: Daily at 12, 1:30, 3 and 4:30 p.m.
Where: Inside in Bull Alley
Ever wonder why chickens lay different colored eggs or if horses really sleep standing up? Have all your burning barnyard questions answered by experts at Livestock 101. The talk show-style presentation will enlighten you on all the animals you'll encounter while touring the livestock barns.
PARADES & FIREWORKS
STARLIGHT PARADE
When: 7:15 p.m.
Where: Located throughout the grounds
The perfect ending to your day at the fair is the Starlight Parade that winds its way around the fair grounds nightly. The bright procession features Mardi Gras floats, life-size puppets, animated characters in ornate costumes and more.
ILLUMINATION SENSATION
When: Nightly at 8 p.m.
Where: Reflecting pool on the Esplanade
But wait! The night's not over yet! After the parade head over to the reflecting pool on the Esplanade for Illumination Sensation. The synchronized pyrotechnics and special effects show features dancing waters, fireworks, pop music and performances by dancers and acrobats.
EXHIBITS/ART
DINOSAURS AT THE LAGOON
When: Daily
Where: Leonhardt Lagoon
Big Tex isn't the only giant you're going to want to snap a selfie with during your visit to the fair. Head over to the Leonhardt Lagoon to meet some giants from the prehistoric era. The all new exhibition features 10 life-sized dinosaurs including a 57-foot Alamosaurus. And just like Big Tex, these dinos all hail from Texas!
BUTTER SCULPTURE
When: Daily during the run of the fair
Where: Creative Arts Building
This can't-miss attraction at the State Fair is a trifecta of educational, artistic and quirky. Each year, a local sculptor uses 1000 pounds of butter to create a display depicting the fair’s theme -- which this year is "Explore the Midway." What the sculpture will actually be is under wraps until opening day, but there's no doubt it will be amazing.
MUNDO LATINO: DIA DE LOS MUERTOS
When: Daily during the run of the Fair
Where: Women's Building
Most Day of the Dead celebrations are more than a month away, but you can get a jump on the holiday with Mundo Latino: “Día de Los Muertos,” an exhibition that showcases the rich history and significance of the holiday. Fairgoers can learn about Dia de los Muertos while exploring colorful art installations and live painting.
LIVE MUSIC
Throughout the fair's 24 day run you can enjoy a variety of entertainment that includes musical talent from country to hip-hop. What's more, these concerts are free with admission.
There are multiple stages located throughout the grounds. Here's a sampling of the headliners coming to the Chevy Main Stage.
Opening Weekend:
Fri, Sept. 29, 8:30 p.m. - Lonestar
Sat, Sept. 30, 4 p.m. - Ceelo Green
Sat, Sept. 30, 8:30 p.m. - Chrisette Michele
Second Weekend:
Fri, Oct. 6, 8:30 p.m. - Hairball
Sat, Oct. 7, 8:30 p.m. - Lil Jon
Sun, Oct. 8, 8:30 p.m. - 38 Special
Third Weekend:
Fri, Oct. 13, 8:30 p.m. - X Ambassadors
Sat, Oct. 14, 8:30 p.m. - Craig Morgan
Sun, Oct. 15, 8:30 p.m. - Shane Smith & The Saints
Fourth Weekend:
Fri, Oct. 20, 8:30 p.m. - The War & Treaty
Sat, Oct. 21, 8:30 p.m. - We the Kings
Sun, Oct. 22, 3 p.m. - Yahritza y su Esencia
